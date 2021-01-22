Turkey halts flights from Brazil due to coronavirus variant -minister

Turkey halts flights from Brazil due to coronavirus variant -ministerReuters | Updated: 22-01-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 22:30 IST
Turkey has temporarily stopped flights from Brazil due to the rise in cases of the new coronavirus variant, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.
Ankara had previously halted flights from the United Kingdom, Denmark and South Africa due to the new variant.
