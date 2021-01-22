Left Menu
Development News Edition

Business brief

Spices Board conducts virtual buyer seller meet for small cardamom industry New Delhi, Jan 22 PTI The Spices Board on Friday said it has conducted a virtual buyer seller meet to address the concerns of the small cardamom industry and provide a common platform for stakeholders to interact directly and establish business linkages. The meet witnessed the participation of more than 130 stakeholders.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 22:34 IST
Business brief

Spices Board conducts virtual buyer seller meet for small cardamom industry New Delhi, Jan 22 PTI) The Spices Board on Friday said it has conducted a virtual buyer seller meet to address the concerns of the small cardamom industry and provide a common platform for stakeholders to interact directly and establish business linkages. The meet witnessed the participation of more than 130 stakeholders. It ''would help in sourcing quality cardamom for export to Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries,'' it said in a statement.

Kerala is the largest producer of small cardamom in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The export of small cardamom showed an upward trend during the first half of 2020-21, with a volume of 1,900 tonnes valued at Rs 56.52 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

Why Mindhunter Season 3 ‘may take place in five years’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

QUOTES-Baseball-Reaction to the death of baseball great Hank Aaron

Following are some of the reactions to the death of baseballs Hank Aaron, who died on Friday at the age of 86. MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL COMMISSIONER ROBERT MANFREDHank Aaron is near the top of everyones list of all-time great players. His monu...

12,944 get COVID-19 vaccine in Telangana on Friday

The COVID-19 vaccine wasadministered to 12,944 healthcare personnel in Telangana onFriday as the cumulative tally of those immunised crossed theone lakh mark, Health department officials said.The total number of personnel planned to be vacc...

TIMELINE-The battle for Simandou

Simandou in Guinea is home to the worlds richest untapped deposits of iron ore but legal wrangling, alleged corruption and the difficulty of access to the mountain region mean it has yet to be developed. On Friday, a Swiss criminal court fo...

J&K govt approves industrial land allotment policy 2021-30

The Jammu and Kashmir government has approved adoption of the JK Industrial Land Allotment Policy 2021-30 to evolve a highly structured industrial land bank for promoting equitable industrial growth in the union territory, an official spoke...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021