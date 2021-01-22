Business brief

Spices Board conducts virtual buyer seller meet for small cardamom industry New Delhi, Jan 22 PTI) The Spices Board on Friday said it has conducted a virtual buyer seller meet to address the concerns of the small cardamom industry and provide a common platform for stakeholders to interact directly and establish business linkages. The meet witnessed the participation of more than 130 stakeholders. It ''would help in sourcing quality cardamom for export to Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries,'' it said in a statement.

Kerala is the largest producer of small cardamom in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The export of small cardamom showed an upward trend during the first half of 2020-21, with a volume of 1,900 tonnes valued at Rs 56.52 crore.

