Odisha registered 55pc increase in exports in FY21 so far: Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister NaveenPatnaik on Friday said the state has registered 55 per centincrease in exports in the current fiscal so far, despite theCOVID-19 pandemic and global headwinds.

''I congratulate the exporting community of the statefor this remarkable feat and hope this upward trend willcontinue in the coming years,'' Patnaik said while inauguratingthe State Export Award Ceremony-2021 through videoconferencing.

Odisha is striving hard to create a conduciveatmosphere to promote export through greater ease-of-doingbusiness and implementation of the '5T' (teamwork, technology,transparency, and timely completion of work leading totransformation) mechanism, he said.

The chief minister also said Odisha is among the topfive states in the Export Preparedness Index (EPI) 2020released by the Niti Aayog.

He said district-level export promotion committeeshave been constituted to facilitate export of local products.

''Time is not far off when departmental stores inEurope and America will be studded with products made by ourWomen Self Help Groups from Kalahandi, Kandhamal andMalkangiri,'' Patnaik said.

