Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha registered 55pc increase in exports in FY21 so far: Patnaik

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-01-2021 01:51 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 01:51 IST
Odisha registered 55pc increase in exports in FY21 so far: Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister NaveenPatnaik on Friday said the state has registered 55 per centincrease in exports in the current fiscal so far, despite theCOVID-19 pandemic and global headwinds.

''I congratulate the exporting community of the statefor this remarkable feat and hope this upward trend willcontinue in the coming years,'' Patnaik said while inauguratingthe State Export Award Ceremony-2021 through videoconferencing.

Odisha is striving hard to create a conduciveatmosphere to promote export through greater ease-of-doingbusiness and implementation of the '5T' (teamwork, technology,transparency, and timely completion of work leading totransformation) mechanism, he said.

The chief minister also said Odisha is among the topfive states in the Export Preparedness Index (EPI) 2020released by the Niti Aayog.

He said district-level export promotion committeeshave been constituted to facilitate export of local products.

''Time is not far off when departmental stores inEurope and America will be studded with products made by ourWomen Self Help Groups from Kalahandi, Kandhamal andMalkangiri,'' Patnaik said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Lithuania says expects enough COVID-19 vaccines for herd immunity by July

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil fall on weak data, earnings

A gauge of stocks across the world slipped from record highs on Friday and oil prices fell to end the week little changed as weak economic data and underwhelming earnings drove investors to reverse some recent risky bets. The dollar index, ...

Travel group, airlines oppose quarantine for U.S.-bound air passengers

Groups representing the U.S. travel industry and airlines on Friday voiced opposition to mandatory quarantines for air passengers arriving in the United States from overseas a day after President Joe Biden signed an order to take that step....

Italy takes action against Tik Tok following girl's death

Italys data protection authority said it was imposing an immediate block on Tik Toks access to data for any user whose age has not been verified.The authority said it was acting with urgency following the death of a 10-year-old girl in Sici...

France had 23,292 new COVID-19 cases and 649 more deaths in last 24 hours

France registered a further 23,292 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 649 more deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours as President Emmanuel Macrons government fought against the possibility of a third national lockdown.Health ministry dat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021