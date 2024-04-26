Congress wants to give rights of SC, ST, OBC to "infiltrators": UP Dy CM Maurya

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya attacked the Congress party amid the row over OBC reservation in Karnataka, and said that the party wants to snatch the rights of SC, ST, and OBC community and give it to the infiltrators. Maurya said on Friday that the BJP supports 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas' while the Congress only believes in the "disgusting politics of appeasement."

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Maurya said, "The rights of SC, ST, and OBC are being robbed by Congress and INDI alliance. The way in which OBC's reservation has been snatched and given to Muslims is an attempt to rob the rights of OBCs. BJP has always supported 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas'. The Congress' history only includes the disgusting politics of appeasement." "Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said that Muslims have the first right on the nation's resources. It was against the constitution of India and its makers...he had also repeated this same statement," he added.

Further attacking the Congress party, he said that the Karnataka government wants to give the rights of SC, ST, and OBC communities to their "vote banks" and wants to implement this "Karnataka Model" in the whole country. "Congress government in Karnataka has given reservations to even those categories of the Muslim community who were not included in OBC by the Mandal Commission. Congress and Prince Rahul Gandhi want to implement this 'Karnataka Model' of snatching reservations from OBCs and giving them to Muslims. Looting the rights of SCs, STs, and OBCs and giving them to the infiltrators, whom they consider their vote bank," Maurya said.

"Congress party, which is itself in ICU, their leader Rahul Gandhi says that they will do an x-ray of the whole country. Today, the SC, ST, and OBC communities have limited resources but have something, but these infiltrators have nothing. They (Congress are conspiring to give the rights to infiltrators," he added. His remarks come in the wake of the row that erupted after the National Commission for Backward Castes pointed out that the Karnataka government has categorised the entire Muslim community in the state under the OBC category causing 'injustice' to the people of the OBC community. (ANI)

