Maritime India Vision-2030 to be implemented soon: Mandaviya

The Maritime India Vision-2030, a 10-year blueprint with the aim of overhauling the Indian maritime sector, is ready to be implemented soon, Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday.

In his closing remarks during the three-day 'Chintan Baithak' of Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways which concluded on Saturday the minister advised the chairpersons of all major ports and officials to work with optimism, dedication and motivation to put India on the world map as the maritime leader.

Chintan Baithak is an extensive brainstorming session, chaired by Mandaviya, with chairpersons of all major ports and senior officials of the ministry. It was held from Thursday-Saturday in Gujarat.

Efficient utilisation of core and non-core assets of major ports were deliberated. Various technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and data-driven traffic management in the ports were discussed to simplify and smoothen the operations of major ports to convert ports in 'smart ports' and further 'intelligent ports' as envisioned in Maritime India Vision-2030.

Possibilities of restructuring Indian Ports Association, creating India's first-ever Maritime Arbitration Centre to resolve maritime disputes in India itself instead of going to other countries were explored. Probabilities of establishing satellite ports for reducing the congestion and burden on major ports and attracting more cargo were also discussed.

Proposed domestic and international routes of Ro-Ro and ROPAX ferry services were reviewed.

While reviewing new proposed locations of seaplane operations, it was noted that Expression of Interest (EOI) of Seaplanes has received an overwhelming response.

The ways to improve the share of movement of coastal cargo were explored. The roadmap of manpower planning up to 2035 in all major ports was also examined.

