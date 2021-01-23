Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lt Governor inspects damaged roads, orders immediate repairs

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 23-01-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 21:16 IST
Lt Governor inspects damaged roads, orders immediate repairs
Accompanied by officials of the Public Works Department, the former IPS officer issued on-the-spot instructions that the department use bitumen to fill the potholes and craters on the thoroughfare. Image Credit: Flickr

Acting on complaints from road-users here, the territorial Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Saturday drove to Ariankuppam on the Puducherry-Cuddalore route and saw for herself the stretch damaged during the last few months.

Accompanied by officials of the Public Works Department, the former IPS officer issued on-the-spot instructions that the department use bitumen to fill the potholes and craters on the thoroughfare.

Officials told her that around 15-km stretch from Puducherry to Cuddalore had been damaged and around 215 km stretch of roads in the whole Union Territory needed to beset right.

''Nothing should be left wanting to repair the damaged roads and bitumen should be used on a war footing for the safety of road-users,'' she told the officers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Bengal reports 410 new COVID-19 cases, 10 fresh fatalities

West Bengals COVID-19 tallyrose to 5,67,714 on Saturday as 410 more people testedpositive for the infection, while 10 fresh fatalities pushedthe states coronavirus death toll to 10,107, a healthbulletin said.As many as 474 more people were ...

Immigrant wariness a hurdle for vaccine efforts

Advocacy groups are heading into farm fields in California to bring vaccines and information to migrant laborers in Spanish and other languages.Some immigrants in the country illegally may fear that information taken during vaccinations cou...

Ally of jailed Kremlin critic Navalny says more protests planned next weekend

Leonid Volkov, an ally of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, said on Saturday that the opposition would hold more protests next weekend to demand Navalnys release.Nearly 2,000 people were detained on Saturday at rallies across Russia sta...

Netaji biggest inspiration for 'Sonar Bangla', dream of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was the biggest inspiration for Sonar Bangla and for the dream of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Speaking at a Parakram Diwas event marking 125th birth anniversary of Neta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021