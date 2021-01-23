Left Menu
Development News Edition

Consider vaccinating aviation sector workers on priority basis after health workers: MoCA to MoHFW

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 23:16 IST
Consider vaccinating aviation sector workers on priority basis after health workers: MoCA to MoHFW
The frontline workers mentioned in the December 28 guidelines does not include aviation sector employees but personnel from the armed forces, prison staff, municipal workers, among others. Image Credit: ANI

Frontline workers in the aviation sector should be considered for COVID-19 vaccination on priority basis after health workers have been given the jabs, the civil aviation ministry has told the Union health ministry.

As per the guidelines issued by the health ministry on December 28 last year, initially around 30 crore Indians will be vaccinated, including around three crore healthcare and frontline workers, and approximately 27 crore people of over the age of 50 years.

The frontline workers mentioned in the December 28 guidelines does not include aviation sector employees but personnel from the armed forces, prison staff, municipal workers, among others.

In a letter dated January 20, 2021, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), Pradeep Singh Kharola told his counterpart in the health ministry Rajesh Bhushan: ''You will agree with me that the crew, engineers, technicians, ground staff, frontline workers in aviation have certain risk elements while performing their duties in a most diligent manner and make air transportation a safe mode of transport.'' Recently, airlines and airports had approached MoCA and highlighted the need to vaccinate their staff on a priority basis, albeit once the medical personnel are covered, Kharola mentioned in the letter, which has been accessed by the PTI.

''Considering that the front line workers of airlines and airports are also involved in the movement of vaccines, this MoCA recognizes the merit in the proposal and requests the MoHFW (Ministry of Health and Family Welfare) to include front line workers of airlines and airports along with front line workers mentioned in the operational guidelines released on December 28, 2020,'' he added. If the request is considered favourably, MoCA would coordinate for enumeration of this personnel to be covered under the vaccination programme, Kharola noted. He said airlines and airports have been in the forefront in extending their services to the passengers and movement of cargo within the country and across the borders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Google to redesign mobile search with new interface

Mahindra Lifespace Developers posts Rs 11.19 cr net loss in Dec quarter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Sisi says Egypt to begin COVID-19 vaccinations on Sunday

Egypt will begin coronavirus vaccinations on Sunday, beginning with medical staff, President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi said in recorded comments on Saturday. On Friday, Egypt recorded 748 new cases and 52 deaths. However, health officials say th...

Scottish nationalists lay groundwork for second independence referendum

The Scottish National Party published a Roadmap to Referendum on Saturday, laying out plans for another vote on Scottish independence just as the United Kingdom grapples with COVID-19 and the impact of Brexit. British Prime Minister Boris J...

Lalu shifted to AIIMS-Delhi as health condition deteriorates

Jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad wasshifted to AIIMS-Delhi in an air ambulance on Saturday afterhis health condition deteriorated while undergoing treatmentat a hospital here, officials said.Prasad 72, convicted in fodder scam cases, wasundergo...

19-year-old man arrested for killing property dealer in Delhi's Jafrabad

A 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a property dealer in northeast Delhis Jafrabad area, police said on Saturday.The accused, identified as Mohammad Umar, is a resident of Bulandshahar district in Uttar Pradesh, they said. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021