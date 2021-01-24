Left Menu
PTI | Kochi | Updated: 24-01-2021 15:48 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 15:48 IST
Coaches of Venad Express get detached from engine

Kochi, Jan 24 (PTI): The coaches of theThiruvananthapuram-Shoranur Venad Express decoupled from theengine at Ernakulam north railway station on Sunday, railwayofficials said.

The incident occurred at around 10.30 AM when the trainwas going from Thiruvananthapuram to Shornur, the officialssaid.

The decoupling took place when the train wasapproaching the Ernakulam station.

The train left after attaching the coaches with theengine properly.

This resulted in a 20-minute delay, they said.

''The train was moving at a low speed and was about tostop at the railway station when the incident took place. Itwas a technical issue that will be highlighted at the properlevel,'' a railway official said.

Officials said there was no chance of accident orinjury to passengers due to decoupling as there was anautomatic braking system in place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

