Left Menu
Development News Edition

Investment in upskilling can boost global GDP by $6.5 trillion by 2030: WEF

Accelerated investment in upskilling and reskilling of workers can add at least 6.5 trillion dollars to global GDP, create 5.3 million new jobs by 2030 and help develop more inclusive and sustainable economies worldwide, according to a World Economic Forum report published on Monday.

ANI | Geneva | Updated: 25-01-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 15:27 IST
Investment in upskilling can boost global GDP by $6.5 trillion by 2030: WEF
Even before Covid-19, the rise of automation and digitisation was transforming global job markets. Image Credit: ANI

Accelerated investment in upskilling and reskilling of workers can add at least 6.5 trillion dollars to global GDP, create 5.3 million new jobs by 2030 and help develop more inclusive and sustainable economies worldwide, according to a World Economic Forum report published on Monday. The report titled 'Upskilling for Shared Prosperity' and authored in collaboration with PwC finds that accelerated skills enhancement will ensure that people have the experience and skills needed for the jobs created by the Fourth Industrial Revolution -- boosting global productivity by 3 per cent on average by 2030.

The newly created jobs will be those that are complemented and augmented -- rather than replaced -- by technology. "Even before Covid-19, the rise of automation and digitisation was transforming global job markets, resulting in the very urgent need for large-scale upskilling and reskilling. Now, this need has become even more important," said Bob Moritz, Global Chairman of PwC.

"Upskilling is key to stimulating the economic recovery from Covid-19 and creating more inclusive and sustainable economies. To make this happen, greater public-private collaboration will be key," he said. Saadia Zahidi, Managing Director of World Economic Forum, said millions of jobs have been lost through the pandemic while accelerating automation and digitisation mean that many are unlikely to return.

"We need new investments in the jobs of tomorrow, the skills people need for moving into these new roles and education systems that prepare young people for the new economy and society," she said. "There is no time to waste." Sharan Burrow, General Secretary at the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC), said investment in job creation, particularly climate-friendly jobs, is key to ensuring a reskilling revolution, and concerted action by governments and by business is needed urgently. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

FOCUS-Alphabet's Verily bets on long-term payoff from virus-testing deals

For Alphabet Incs Verily, a healthcare venture that is one the tech giants most prominent other bets, the coronavirus pandemic offered an immediate business opportunity.Starting last February, the company shifted many of its about 1,000 emp...

MSI introduces 11th Gen Intel processor line up under 'Business & Productivity' series in India

New Delhi India, January 25 ANINewsVoir Micro-Star International MSI, the technology and laptop giant debuted its brand new Business Productivity line-up The Summit, Prestige, and Modern series in India. The Summit E15 and Prestige 15 lapt...

Netaji was everyone's leader: Mamata Banerjee

Days after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee celebrated 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as Desh Nayak Diwas and central government celebrated the day as Parakram Diwas, Banerjee on Monday said Netaji Subhash C...

IIT Mandi proposes sampling techniques for accurate insights in real world high dimensional datasets

A researcher at the Indian Institute of Technology IIT Mandi has proposed sampling techniques to accurately provide insight into the real world high dimensional datasets.Rameshwar Pratap, Assistant Professor at IIT Mandi in collaboration wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021