Left Menu
Development News Edition

GSI to complete some major national-level surveys by 2024 to expedite exploration activities

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 15:30 IST
GSI to complete some major national-level surveys by 2024 to expedite exploration activities

In a bid to expedite exploration activities in the country, the Centre on Monday said Geological Survey of India (GSI) has embarked upon an ambitious scheme to complete some major national-level surveys by 2024.

GSI has also initiated its flagship initiative of National Geoscience Data Repository (NGDR) for collation of all the geoscience data of the country involving GSI and other national organizations with geoscience as a focused activity.

''It aims at integrating the collected data by GSI and similar organisations to build a repository on the digital medium entailing multiple user access,'' the mines ministry said in a statement.

GSI is in consultation with BISAG-N, a national institute under Ministry of Information & Technology, for development of NGDR.

GSI envisages completion of National Geochemical Mapping (NGCM) programme by 2024 by extensive outsourcing and engaging private agencies. A total of 11.72 lakh sq km has been completed by NGCM Programme till March 2020.

It is an all-India programme to cover the entire surface area of the country by geochemical sampling.

The NGCM work will generate distribution pattern of 62 elements for use in managing and developing natural resources; for application in environmental, agricultural, human health, other social concerns and to search for hidden mineral deposits.

The planned Baseline Geoscience Data Collection campaign would also lead to a huge database, which will be the primary input for future exploration programs.

It is planned that all the stakeholders from India and across the globe who are willing to participate in the current auction regime for allocation of mineral acreages will be able to use the NGDR, the statement said.

The collation, assimilation and integration of the data generated from the above projects and further interpretation will lead to identification of more areas for mineral exploration in the country.

The increased investment in mineral exploration will build a robust pipeline of prospective mineral blocks for auction. This will ensure long-term viability and continuity of mining in the country taking India towards the cherished goal of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

FOCUS-Alphabet's Verily bets on long-term payoff from virus-testing deals

For Alphabet Incs Verily, a healthcare venture that is one the tech giants most prominent other bets, the coronavirus pandemic offered an immediate business opportunity.Starting last February, the company shifted many of its about 1,000 emp...

MSI introduces 11th Gen Intel processor line up under 'Business & Productivity' series in India

New Delhi India, January 25 ANINewsVoir Micro-Star International MSI, the technology and laptop giant debuted its brand new Business Productivity line-up The Summit, Prestige, and Modern series in India. The Summit E15 and Prestige 15 lapt...

Netaji was everyone's leader: Mamata Banerjee

Days after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee celebrated 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as Desh Nayak Diwas and central government celebrated the day as Parakram Diwas, Banerjee on Monday said Netaji Subhash C...

IIT Mandi proposes sampling techniques for accurate insights in real world high dimensional datasets

A researcher at the Indian Institute of Technology IIT Mandi has proposed sampling techniques to accurately provide insight into the real world high dimensional datasets.Rameshwar Pratap, Assistant Professor at IIT Mandi in collaboration wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021