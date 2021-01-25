Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prabhu urges commerce ministry to address issues of service exporters

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 16:39 IST
Prabhu urges commerce ministry to address issues of service exporters

Former Union minister Suresh Prabhu has requested the commerce ministry to address the concerns of service exporters as the sectors helps in containing the country's trade deficit.

In a letter to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Prabhu said the service exporters have informed that the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) had promised to issue notification for the year 2019-20 on March 31, 2020, but no such notification has been issued so far.

As per the Foreign Trade Policy (2015-20), only two months are left for claiming SEIS benefits for the year 2019-20, according to the letter dated January 21, 2021.

''....it is requested that the concerns of the services exporters may be looked into and suitable action may be taken to address their grievances,'' Prabhu said.

He added that the Indian market is still import dominated and the Government of India has been promoting exports to reduce trade deficit, and it is unlikely to remove any export incentive schemes in the coming years.

The Foreign Trade Policy provides tax incentives under the Service Exports from India Scheme (SEIS) to several services industries.

Depending on the nature of services, the government gives duty credit scrips or certificates. The scheme offers reward at five per cent or seven per cent of the net foreign exchange earned and covers service providers located in India.

Services exports during April-November 2020-21 stood at USD 130.37 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Chelsea fires coach Frank Lampard halfway through 2nd season

Frank Lampard was fired by Chelsea on Monday halfway through his second season in charge after being unable to replicate his success as the clubs record scorer in his first Premier League managerial job.Chelsea has lost five of its last eig...

On upward curve as a team, want to take positive strides: Root

After winning the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, England skipper Joe Root on Monday said that his side is on an upward curve and every member of the side wants to take positive strides. Dominic Sibley hit an unbeaten 56 and Jos Bu...

L&T posts 5 pc jump in Q3 PAT at Rs 2,467 crore

Infrastructure giant Larsen Toubro on Monday reported a consolidated profit after tax for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 at Rs 2,467 crore, marking a growth of 4.9 per cent over the corresponding quarter of previous year. This was lar...

MSMEs contribution could be increased to 40% by exploring new marketing avenues

Union Minister for MSME Shri Nitin Gadkari has said that by exploring new marketing avenues and export potential, the contribution of Indias MSMEs could further be increased from 30 at present to 40 in the next 5 years. He said lakhs of emp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021