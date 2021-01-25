Fertitta-backed blank check firm to take Hillman public in $2.64 bln deal

Private equity-backed Hillman Group Inc plans to go public through a merger with billionaire Tilman Fertitta's blank-check firm in a deal that values the hardware supplier at $2.64 billion.

The transaction with Landcadia Holdings III Inc will be supported by a $375 million investment from a fund managed by Columbia Threadneedle Investments and investors led by Wells Capital Management, Hillman parent HMAN Group said on Monday.

