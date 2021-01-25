Left Menu
Development News Edition

KRIDN gets LED headlamps, metallic colours, easy finance options

One Electric Motorcycles today announced the addition of LED headlamps, metallic colours and EMI options for their KRIDN electric motorcycle.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 18:27 IST
KRIDN gets LED headlamps, metallic colours, easy finance options
Metallic Red with 6 inch LED headlight. Image Credit: ANI

By Kridn- Led- Headlamps- Electric Motorcycles New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): One Electric Motorcycles today announced the addition of LED headlamps, metallic colours and EMI options for their KRIDN electric motorcycle.

One Electric is collaborating with multiple institutions to finance their vehicle at an approximate EMI of Rs 5000/- or less depending upon the credit score of the individual. "An EMI of Rs 5,000/- approx. makes KRIDN an immediately viable option for those looking forward to owning our motorcycle. Considering the savings on fuel, service cost and shorter EMI period, the cost of ownership is definitely lower," shared Abhijeet Shah, COO of One Electric.

"We are excited to introduce a new range of metallic colour options and accessories to enable our customers to personalize their KRIDN. We are also in the process of getting LED headlights by March," said Gaurav Uppal, CEO of One Electric. Uppal also elaborated on the roll out plan across India.

"We are totally committed to the Make in India cause. We have already developed and started trials for our remaining imported components and are on track for Zero import production by the end of this year. Therefore, we are also looking for dealer partners who are equally passionate about Make in India, and realize that this is a long term commitment," he added. One Electric is now working actively to finalize likeminded dealers & start deliveries in Delhi NCR, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Modi 'involved' in 'leaking' information to Arnab on Balakot

Congress leader Rahul Gandhion Monday charged Prime Minister Narendra Modi with beinginvolved in the leaking of prior information on Indiasair strikes in Balakot in Pakistan in 2019 to Republic TVeditor-in-chief Arnab Goswami.It was also a ...

Tennis-Djokovic, Nadal to begin 2021 campaigns on Feb. 2

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal will start their 2021 seasons on Feb. 2 when they lead Serbia and Spain respectively in the team-based ATP Cup ahead of the Australian Open. The top two mens players will be joined by world number th...

SC seeks CBI's reply on Kerala’s Life Mission Project’s plea against probe on corruption charges

The Supreme Court on Monday sought response from the CBI on a plea filed by CEO of Life Mission Project of the Kerala government challenging the High Court order allowing probe by central agency into the corruption allegations in the States...

BRIEF-AstraZeneca Says Calquence Approved In Japan For CLL

AstraZeneca PLC ASTRAZENECA PLC - CALQUENCE APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR CLL ASTRAZENECA - CALQUENCE APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR TREATMENT OF RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKAEMIA ASTRAZENECA - 88 OF PATIENTS ON CALQUENCE REMAINED FREE O...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021