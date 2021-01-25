Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farmers' tractor parade: ISBT Anand Vihar to remain closed during the day

The interstate bus terminus ISBT at Anand Vihar will remain closed on Tuesday during the day as a precautionary measure in view of the proposed tractor parade by farmers protesting the Centres new farm laws, officials said.The decision was taken after a request to keep the ISBT closed was received from the police as a part of their law and order arrangements in view of Republic Day and farmers tractor parade on Tuesday, they said.As a precautionary measure, the ISBT at Anand Vihar will remain closed during the day time.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 19:56 IST
Farmers' tractor parade: ISBT Anand Vihar to remain closed during the day
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The interstate bus terminus (ISBT) at Anand Vihar will remain closed on Tuesday during the day as a precautionary measure in view of the proposed tractor parade by farmers protesting the Centre's new farm laws, officials said.

The decision was taken after a request to keep the ISBT closed was received from the police as a part of their law and order arrangements in view of Republic Day and farmers' tractor parade on Tuesday, they said.

''As a precautionary measure, the ISBT at Anand Vihar will remain closed during the day time. All the buses destined for that ISBT will be diverted to iSBT Sarai Kale Khan,'' said K K Dahiya, Special Commissioner (operations) of Delhi government's transport department.

The farmers' parade will move into the city from three border points --- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur (UP Gate).

The DTC, Cluster buses and the interstate services are operated from Anand Vihar ISBT that is situated close to Ghazipur border between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

A group of farmers led by Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait are protesting against farm laws at the Ghazipur border. A tractor rally is proposed to be taken from Ghazipur border via Ghazipur roundabout towards Apsara border on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

HC reserves order on jailed comedian Faruqui's bail plea

The Indore bench of the MadhyaPradesh High Court on Monday reserved its order on the bailapplication of stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, arrested oncharges of making objectionable comments against Hindu deitiesduring a show here.The comed...

GoM defers BSNL-MTNL merger; approves BSNL land sale to CBSE for Rs 64 cr

A Group of Ministers, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, is learnt to have deferred merger of public sector telecom firms BSNL and MTNL due to financial reasons, according to government sources.The group of ministers GoM has also ap...

NCW to challenge Bombay HC judgment on sexual assault in Supreme Court

The National Commission for Women NCW on Monday said it will challenge in the Supreme Court a Bombay High Court judgment that said groping without skin-to-skin contact is not sexual assault as defined under the Protection of Children from S...

Tejashwi seeks to rankle Nitish, ends up getting ticked off

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was on Monday ticked off by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, hisformer boss, whom he sought to place on the mat by raising thedemand for conferring Bharat Ratna on late socialist leaderKarpoori Thakur.Thakur was ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021