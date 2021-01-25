Left Menu
Development News Edition

No major economy has grown 10 pc without opening up of market; India should cut tariffs: Panagariya

No major economy has grown 8-10 per cent without opening up of market, and India should bring down tariff on industrial goods to 10 per cent, Niti Aayog former vice-chairman Arvind Panagariya said on Monday.Participating in a virtual event organised by the Ananta Aspen Centre, Panagariya also said the government should allow non-financial corporations in the banking sector.Our average tariff, which was 12 per cent in the case of industrial goods, have gone back to 14 per cent, and it should at least come back to 10 per cent...

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 22:18 IST
No major economy has grown 10 pc without opening up of market; India should cut tariffs: Panagariya

No major economy has grown 8-10 per cent without opening up of market, and India should bring down tariff on industrial goods to 10 per cent, Niti Aayog former vice-chairman Arvind Panagariya said on Monday.

Participating in a virtual event organised by the Ananta Aspen Centre, Panagariya also said the government should allow non-financial corporations in the banking sector.

''Our average tariff, which was 12 per cent in the case of industrial goods, have gone back to 14 per cent, and it should at least come back to 10 per cent... Without opening of market, no major economies have grown 8-10 per cent,'' he said.

Panagariya, a professor of economics at Columbia University, said India should sign a free-trade agreement (FTA) with the European Union.

''We have no issue of agriculture with the European Union (EU) because the EU is not super-competitive in agriculture. We should be willing to open our market for the EU,'' the eminent economist said.

He also reiterated that India should be willing to address the EU concerns.

Noting that he is the one-man army fighting against protectionism, Panagariya said, ''During the 1991 reforms, India saw lots of opposition.'' Also speaking at the event, Fifteen Finance Commission Chairman N K Singh also said there are few countries that have been able to sustain 8-9 per cent growth without significantly high exports.

Singh said that on the trade side, after new US President Joe Biden took charge, there is new trade-related opportunities for India to look ahead.

Veteran banker Uday Kotak said that bank nationalisation happened in India because of politics, not because of economics.

Kotak pitched for privatisation of some public sector banks saying that the banking is now a customer-centric business.

He also emphasised that businesses need stable tax and interest rate regimes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Over 15,400 healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 in J-K so far: Official

Over 4,000 healthcare workers in Jammu and Kashmir were administered COVID-19 vaccine shots on Monday, taking the number of beneficiaries vaccinated in the union territory so far to 15,403, officials said here.Financial Commissioner, Health...

JD(U) launches mouthpiece, first major party in Bihar to do so

The ruling JDU in Bihar onMonday became the first major party in the state to have itsown mouthpiece a monthly published both in Hindi as well asEnglish.The inaugural issue of JDU Sandhaan was launchedat the partys state headquarters here b...

Slavery survivors demand lead role in fight against trafficking

By Kieran Guilbert LONDON, Jan 25 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Countries must enable victims of human trafficking to play a key role in programmes and policies to tackle the crime, the first global alliance of survivors-turned-advocates sai...

ED attaches assets worth Rs 207 crore in case related to defrauding public

In a financial fraud-related case, the Directorate of Enforcement ED on Monday attached over 1000 immovable properties worth Rs 207 crore belonging to a private company under the Prevention of Money Laundering PMLA Act. As per an official r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021