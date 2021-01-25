ISG recognises TO THE NEW for strong competencies in public Cloud, product engineering, AWS partnership

Left Menu
TO THE NEW, a leading provider for digital transformation and technology services, has been recognised by ISG Provider Lens for its capabilities on Cloud, application development services, as well as an AWS ecosystem partner in their recently published analyst quadrant reports for 2020.

New Delhi [India] January 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): TO THE NEW, a leading provider for digital transformation and technology services, has been recognised by ISG Provider Lens for its capabilities on Cloud, application development services, as well as an AWS ecosystem partner in their recently published analyst quadrant reports for 2020. TO THE NEW has made its debut in ISG ratings this year and been named as a "Product Challenger" for its data analytics and ML capabilities along with being a "Contender" for Cloud consulting, managed services and agile development, amongst others.

ISG Provider Lens is a unique evaluation of market players with empirical, data-driven research and market analysis in light of the observation of ISG's global advisory team. ISG evaluated multiple vendors with a global presence based on customer portfolio, innovation capabilities, performance & growth, experience and case studies.

"This is a truly remarkable achievement. It is a result of our agility and focus on building new-age capabilities, to provide high-quality transformation-services to our fast-growing customer base. It is heartening to see TO THE NEW increasingly been recognised across the industry to laud our growth and achievements," said Deepak Mittal, Co-founder and CEO, TO THE NEW. ISG has attributed TO THE NEW's positioning to its DevOps focused approach, robust and long-standing AWS partnership, extensive Cloud consulting experience and strong product engineering & quality engineering expertise.

"TO THE NEW is a fast-growing provider that offers high-quality transformation services by leveraging its strong partnership and DevOps styled approach in migration of workloads to the public cloud," said Shashank Rajmane, Lead Analyst, ISG. "ISG sees TO THE NEW as a strong competitor in our AWS data analytics and machine learning partner quadrant with robust core capabilities and an aggressively expanding portfolio. ISG also sees TO THE NEW as one of the most aggressive providers in our AWS consulting services partner quadrant. The company demonstrates excellent foundational capabilities & a competitive services portfolio, while also demonstrating superb client relationship management and support," said Bruce Guptill, US Principal Analyst, ISG.

TO THE NEW is a digital technology company providing digital transformation and product engineering services to ISVs, consumer internet, and large enterprises across the globe. We design & build digital platforms and products with Cloud and data at the focal point. TO THE NEW is amongst the fastest-growing technology companies globally with a CAGR of 60 per cent since the last three years. Established in 2008, our passionate team of 1400-plus "Newers" is spread across delivery centres in New Delhi, Dubai, and New Jersey.

TO THE NEW has been a consistent winner of the "Great Place to Work" award since 2015 and ranked #47 in the top 100 companies in India to work for in 2019. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

