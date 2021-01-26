Left Menu
Reuters | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-01-2021 06:49 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 06:49 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 26

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Black steps down as Apollo CEO after report into payments to Epstein https://on.ft.com/2Yc14Fp - Steve Cohen provides funds for hedge fund protege Gabe Plotkin https://on.ft.com/2YruIa9

- Intel reveals 'hacked' earnings release was on guessable URL https://on.ft.com/3odVRrf - Greece to buy squadron of Rafale jets from France https://on.ft.com/3oj04Kz

Overview - Leon Black is to step aside as chief executive of Apollo Global Management Inc, the company announced on Monday, as it revealed he had made far larger payments than previously known to the late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

- Citadel and Point72 Asset Management LP have agreed to invest $2.75 billion in the hedge fund Melvin Capital Management after its difficult start to the year, in a rare move that sees two industry titans help a smaller rival. - Intel Corp has shed new light on its claim that the leak of sensitive financial information from its website last week was the result of a "hack", admitting that the problem originated from a weakness in its own publication procedures.

- Greece has wrapped up a 2.5 billion euro ($3.03 billion) deal with France to buy 18 Dassault Aviation's Rafale fighter jets as part of a new weapons procurement programme after years of reduced defence spending during the country's financial crisis. ($1 = 0.8241 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

