European stocks inch higher as UBS profit surges
European shares inched higher on Tuesday after two sessions of declines, as Swiss wealth manager UBS posted a surge in quarterly net profit, but gains were capped by concerns about extended lockdowns and U.S. stimulus measures. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.2% by 0808 GMT, after closing at more than two-week low in the previous session.Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2021 13:48 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 13:48 IST
European shares inched higher on Tuesday after two sessions of declines, as Swiss wealth manager UBS posted a surge in quarterly net profit, but gains were capped by concerns about extended lockdowns and U.S. stimulus measures.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.2% by 0808 GMT, after closing at more than two-week low in the previous session. UBS gained 3.3% as high levels of client activity helped the world's largest wealth manager record a 137% rise in net profit.
The financial services index was up 1%, with Swedish buyout group EQT jumping 9.7% after it signed a deal to buy global real estate investment manager Exeter Property Group for $1.87 billion. Italy's FTSE MIB hovered near a one-month low, with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte set to resign later on Tuesday on hopes President Sergio Mattarella will give him a mandate to form a new government with broader backing in parliament.
Swiss drugmaker Novartis fell 3.2% after its fourth-quarter sales and profit rose less than analysts expected.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- pan-European
- Sergio Mattarella
- Italy
- European
- Giuseppe Conte
- U.S.
- Swiss
- Swedish
ALSO READ
Italy's president asks parties to approve EU recovery plan before crisis - media
Italy's president asks parties to approve EU recovery plan before any crisis - media
European stock rally falters as virus cases surge
Martin HP Söderström joins OYO as investor, appointed director of European Vacation Homes biz
European shares retreat as commodity stocks, virus concerns weigh