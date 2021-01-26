Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 8.3%, sees vaccine data "soon"Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 17:08 IST
Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday posted an 8.3% rise in quarterly sales and said it would share details from its keenly watched coronavirus vaccine trial soon, as the healthcare conglomerate races to develop a potential single-dose vaccine for COVID-19.
Quarterly sales rose to $22.48 billion from $20.75 billion.
