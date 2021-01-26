Norway cancels military manoeuvres to prevent spread of COVID-19
Norway has called off two military exercises involving primarily NATO troops in its Arctic region in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the government said on Tuesday. Around 3,400 foreign troops had been scheduled to take part in the Rein I and Joint Viking manoeuvres, including just over 1,000 from the United States and close to 1,000 Britons, Defence Minister Frank Bakke-Jensen told a news conference.Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 17:20 IST
Norway has called off two military exercises involving primarily NATO troops in its Arctic region in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the government said on Tuesday.
Around 3,400 foreign troops had been scheduled to take part in the Rein I and Joint Viking manoeuvres, including just over 1,000 from the United States and close to 1,000 Britons, Defence Minister Frank Bakke-Jensen told a news conference. As the northernmost European member of the NATO alliance, and sharing a border with Russia, Norway regularly trains its own troops alongside coalition forces to prepare them for winter warfare.
On Saturday, however, Norway announced a new lockdown of its capital region, located further to the south, after an outbreak of a more contagious coronavirus variant first identified in Britain. "We have to take precautions to try to prevent the spread of the mutated variant of the virus," Bakke-Jensen said.
Although as many as 2,900 foreign troops had already arrived, they will now gradually leave, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NATO alliance
- Arctic
- Jensen
- United States
- European
- Russia
- Norway
- Britain
- Defence
- NATO
ALSO READ
Russia reports 23,315 new COVID-19 cases and 436 deaths on Monday
Russia registers 23,315 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours
European stock rally falters as virus cases surge
Martin HP Söderström joins OYO as investor, appointed director of European Vacation Homes biz
Russia to try out 'Sputnik-Light' COVID vaccine to make it go further