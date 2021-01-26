Left Menu
Development News Edition

Norway cancels military manoeuvres to prevent spread of COVID-19

Norway has called off two military exercises involving primarily NATO troops in its Arctic region in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the government said on Tuesday. Around 3,400 foreign troops had been scheduled to take part in the Rein I and Joint Viking manoeuvres, including just over 1,000 from the United States and close to 1,000 Britons, Defence Minister Frank Bakke-Jensen told a news conference.

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 17:20 IST
Norway cancels military manoeuvres to prevent spread of COVID-19
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Norway has called off two military exercises involving primarily NATO troops in its Arctic region in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the government said on Tuesday.

Around 3,400 foreign troops had been scheduled to take part in the Rein I and Joint Viking manoeuvres, including just over 1,000 from the United States and close to 1,000 Britons, Defence Minister Frank Bakke-Jensen told a news conference. As the northernmost European member of the NATO alliance, and sharing a border with Russia, Norway regularly trains its own troops alongside coalition forces to prepare them for winter warfare.

On Saturday, however, Norway announced a new lockdown of its capital region, located further to the south, after an outbreak of a more contagious coronavirus variant first identified in Britain. "We have to take precautions to try to prevent the spread of the mutated variant of the virus," Bakke-Jensen said.

Although as many as 2,900 foreign troops had already arrived, they will now gradually leave, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Rockin in a space bubble Flaming Lips hold socially-distanced showAmerican rock band The Flaming Lips have come up with a creative way to put on live shows in the midst of the COV...

Blast heard in Saudi capital Riyadh - Reuters correspondent

An explosion was heard in Saudi Arabias capital Riyadh on Tuesday and the cause was not immediately known.Several witnesses also reported hearing two loud bangs and seeing a small plume of smoke above the capital just before 1 P.M. local ti...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Biden overturns Trump ban on transgender people serving in U.S. militaryPresident Joe Biden on Monday signed an executive order that overturned a controversial ban by his predecesso...

Israeli PM Netanyahu greets "great friend" Narendra Modi on 72nd Republic Day

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu greeted his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, on the occasion of the countrys 72nd Republic Day, saying our friendship grows from year to year. To my great friend Prime Minister Narendr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021