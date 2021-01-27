FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll passed 100,000 on Tuesday, while delivery cuts and delays in roll-outs of vaccines prompted Europe to urge pharmaceutical companies to honour their commitments as talk of protectionism and hoarding grows.

EUROPE * The Netherlands braced for a fourth consecutive night of coronavirus anti-lockdown riots.

* Slovakia's nationwide screening programme found 1.18% of those tested over the past week had the coronavirus. * Travellers coming into Bulgaria by air, land or sea will need to produce a negative COVID-19 test starting on Jan. 29.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Malaysia struck deals with two domestic companies to purchase 18.4 million doses of vaccines produced by Russia's Gamaleya Institute and China's Sinovac.

* Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said New Zealand may approve a COVID-19 vaccine as early as next week and keep the borders shut for most of the year. AMERICAS

* Moderna said it was on track to deliver about 100 million doses of its vaccine to the United States by the end of the first quarter of 2021. * A U.S. study found that the spread of COVID-19 during in-person learning in rural Wisconsin where student mask wearing was high was significantly lower than in the surrounding community.

* Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said he has approved a group of private sector companies to buy 33 million vaccine doses from AstraZeneca Plc, something the British drugmaker firm said cannot happen "at this moment." * Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is promoting a "miracle" medication that he said neutralizes COVID-19 with no side effects, a claim doctors said was not backed by science.

* Many Mexicans believe President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador could have avoided COVID-19 if he had more strictly worn a face mask. * Canada will soon make foreign travel harder in a bid to clamp down on the coronavirus.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * The Serum Institute of India will supply Saudi Arabia with 3 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses priced at $5.25 each in about a week on behalf of the British drugmaker.

* Morocco's health ministry has started distributing vaccines across the country. * Iran urged U.S. President Joe Biden to lift sanctions which it said were hampering Tehran's fight against the pandemic, and approved the import and production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Johnson & Johnson expects to share details on the company's late-stage vaccine trial early next week, CEO Alex Gorsky said.

* The World Health Organization (WHO) issued recommendations on the use of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and said it was working with the company to accelerate its approval of the shot for WHO emergency use listing. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Global stocks rose on strong earnings updates in the United States, but concerns about potential roadblocks to the planned $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus kept Treasury yields near three-week lows. * The International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised its forecast for global economic growth in 2021 and said the coronavirus-triggered downturn in 2020 would be nearly a full percentage point less severe than expected.

* President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package could boost U.S. economic output by 5% over the next three years, IMF's chief economist said.

