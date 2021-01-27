Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

* Travellers coming into Bulgaria by air, land or sea will need to produce a negative COVID-19 test starting on Jan. 29. ASIA-PACIFIC * Malaysia struck deals with two domestic companies to purchase 18.4 million doses of vaccines produced by Russia's Gamaleya Institute and China's Sinovac. * Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said New Zealand may approve a COVID-19 vaccine as early as next week and keep the borders shut for most of the year.

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2021 01:59 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 01:59 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll passed 100,000 on Tuesday, while delivery cuts and delays in roll-outs of vaccines prompted Europe to urge pharmaceutical companies to honour their commitments as talk of protectionism and hoarding grows.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.

EUROPE * The Netherlands braced for a fourth consecutive night of coronavirus anti-lockdown riots.

* Slovakia's nationwide screening programme found 1.18% of those tested over the past week had the coronavirus. * Travellers coming into Bulgaria by air, land or sea will need to produce a negative COVID-19 test starting on Jan. 29.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Malaysia struck deals with two domestic companies to purchase 18.4 million doses of vaccines produced by Russia's Gamaleya Institute and China's Sinovac.

* Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said New Zealand may approve a COVID-19 vaccine as early as next week and keep the borders shut for most of the year. AMERICAS

* Moderna said it was on track to deliver about 100 million doses of its vaccine to the United States by the end of the first quarter of 2021. * A U.S. study found that the spread of COVID-19 during in-person learning in rural Wisconsin where student mask wearing was high was significantly lower than in the surrounding community.

* Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said he has approved a group of private sector companies to buy 33 million vaccine doses from AstraZeneca Plc, something the British drugmaker firm said cannot happen "at this moment." * Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is promoting a "miracle" medication that he said neutralizes COVID-19 with no side effects, a claim doctors said was not backed by science.

* Many Mexicans believe President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador could have avoided COVID-19 if he had more strictly worn a face mask. * Canada will soon make foreign travel harder in a bid to clamp down on the coronavirus.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * The Serum Institute of India will supply Saudi Arabia with 3 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses priced at $5.25 each in about a week on behalf of the British drugmaker.

* Morocco's health ministry has started distributing vaccines across the country. * Iran urged U.S. President Joe Biden to lift sanctions which it said were hampering Tehran's fight against the pandemic, and approved the import and production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Johnson & Johnson expects to share details on the company's late-stage vaccine trial early next week, CEO Alex Gorsky said.

* The World Health Organization (WHO) issued recommendations on the use of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and said it was working with the company to accelerate its approval of the shot for WHO emergency use listing. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Global stocks rose on strong earnings updates in the United States, but concerns about potential roadblocks to the planned $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus kept Treasury yields near three-week lows. * The International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised its forecast for global economic growth in 2021 and said the coronavirus-triggered downturn in 2020 would be nearly a full percentage point less severe than expected.

* President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package could boost U.S. economic output by 5% over the next three years, IMF's chief economist said. (Compiled by Aditya Soni, Veronica Snoj and Uttaresh.V; Editing by Timothy Heritage, Arun Koyyur and Sriraj Kalluvila)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Verizon misses postpaid phone subscriber estimates

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

India's colourful heritage comes alive in R-day Google doodle

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

INTERVIEW-Motor racing-Button goes back to driving school ahead of Extreme test

Britains 2009 Formula One world champion Jenson Button is going back to driving school before the most extreme test of his motor racing career.The 41-year-old winner of 15 grands prix with Honda, Brawn GP and McLaren will be racing for his ...

Lebanon surpasses record daily virus deaths amid protests

Lebanon hit a new daily record for COVID-19 fatalities Tuesday, registering 73 deaths as protesters took to the streets for a second day to denounce strict lockdown measures put in place to curb an exhausting surge in infections. The health...

Israel's top general says its military is refreshing operational plans against Iran

Israels top general said on Tuesday that its military was refreshing its operational plans against Iran and that any U.S. return to a 2015 nuclear accord with Tehran would be wrong.The remarks are an apparent signal to U.S. President Joe Bi...

EU contract did not leave time to fix vaccine hiccups -AstraZeneca CEO

AstraZenecas Chief Executive on Tuesday said the European Unions late decision to strike a contract with the drugmaker to supply COVID-19 vaccines, months after Britain, meant the company did not have enough time to iron out glitches in set...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021