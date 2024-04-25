France's Macron: Europe should show it is not the vassal of the United States
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-04-2024 15:36 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 15:36 IST
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday Europe should be able to establish a dialogue with third-countries and show that it is not the "vassal" of the United States.
For key quotes from Macron's speech on Europe, click here.
For story on Macron's speech
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Europe
- Emmanuel Macron
- French
- Macron
Advertisement