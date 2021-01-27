Left Menu

Malaysian court releases Pakistan national carrier's grounded plane

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 16:19 IST
Malaysian court releases Pakistan national carrier's grounded plane
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Malaysian court ordered on Wednesday the immediate release of a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane detained in the Southeast Asian nation nearly two weeks ago over a British court case about its lease. Malaysia seized the Boeing 777 aircraft on Jan. 15 after a court allowed an application by lessor Peregrine Aviation Charlie Limited to keep it grounded until the result of a $14-million lease dispute with PIA in Britain.

The Kuala Lumpur High Court ordered the release after both sides said they had reached an amicable settlement of the dispute, involving two planes leased to PIA, a lawyer for the airline said. "Peregrine has agreed to withdraw its suit against Pakistan International Airlines Corp (PIAC) and for the injunction orders to be set aside," said its lawyer, Kwan Will Sen.

"With this, the two Boeing aircraft operated by PIAC would be released with immediate effect." Pakistan's national carrier is now readying a crew for the plane to resume a passenger flight home by Friday, its spokesman, Abdullah Khan, said.

The two jets, leased in 2015 by Dublin-based AerCap, the world's largest aircraft lessor, are part of a fleet it sold to Peregrine Aviation Co Ltd, an investment unit of NCB Capital, the brokerage arm of National Commercial Bank SJSC, in 2018. AerCap, which continued as part of the agreement to provide lease management services to Peregrine, has declined to make any comment. Lawyers for Peregrine did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

'Catastrophe medicine' - Lisbon hospital oxygen system at risk, doctors say

Hospitals in Portugal flooded with COVID-19 patients are at risk of failing to meet soaring demand for oxygen, the head of the doctors association said on Wednesday, after a major hospitals supply system partly failed due to overuse. A tota...

COVID-19: Karnataka revises discharge policy

As the COVID-19 pandemic is evolving, the Government of India GoI and the Karnataka government have revised discharge policy from time to time based on recent scientific evidence about the virus. The revised discharge policy of GoI and Karn...

Philippines files protest over China's 'threat of war' coastguard law

The Philippines foreign minister on Wednesday said a diplomatic protest had been filed over Chinas passing of a law allowing its coastguard to open fire on foreign vessels, describing it as a threat of war. China passed legislation on Frida...

European aviation agency clears Boeing 737 Max to fly again

A modified version of the Boeing 737 Max, incorporating multiple safety upgrades, has been approved to resume flights in Europe, following nearly two years of reviews after the aircraft was involved in two deadly crashes that saw the planes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021