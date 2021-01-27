Left Menu

Infosys recognised as the fastest growing top 10 IT services brand

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-01-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 16:46 IST
Infosys logo Image Credit: ANI

Infosys announced on Wednesday that it has been recognized as the fastest-growing among the top ten IT services brands, by brand valuation firm 'BrandFinance', in its Global 500 2021 report.

The brand valuation summarises three years of significant brand growth for Infosys, marked by an over 29 percent increase in its brand value over three years, bringing it to USD 8.4billion in the 2021 ranking, and positioning it among the top five brands in IT services globally throughout this period, Infosys statement said.

''The execution of our 'Navigate your Next' strategy over the last three years has strengthened the brand, position in Infosys as the industry's leading digital services provider'', said Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer, Infosys.

''Continued strategic investments in buildingdifferentiating digital capabilities, along with increasedsales and marketing effectiveness, have amplified our ability to grow in client relevance and deepen partnerships with global businesses'', he said.

