Mahindra EPC Irrigation Q3 PAT flat at Rs 7.70 cr

Mahindra EPC Irrigation on Wednesday reported a flat consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 7.70 crore for the quarter ended December 2020. The company's PAT stood at Rs 7.64 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2019-20, Mahindra EPC Irrigation said in a BSE filing. The company's consolidated revenue from operations dipped 2.37 per cent to Rs 80.73 crore compared to Rs 82.69 crore during the same period of the previous financial year. Shares of the company closed at Rs 157.70 apiece, down 3.10 per cent on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)