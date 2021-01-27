Left Menu

Mahindra EPC Irrigation Q3 PAT flat at Rs 7.70 cr

The companys PAT stood at Rs 7.64 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2019-20, Mahindra EPC Irrigation said in a BSE filing. Shares of the company closed at Rs 157.70 apiece, down 3.10 per cent on BSE.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-01-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 16:50 IST
Mahindra EPC Irrigation Q3 PAT flat at Rs 7.70 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Mahindra EPC Irrigation on Wednesday reported a flat consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 7.70 crore for the quarter ended December 2020. The company's PAT stood at Rs 7.64 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2019-20, Mahindra EPC Irrigation said in a BSE filing. The company's consolidated revenue from operations dipped 2.37 per cent to Rs 80.73 crore compared to Rs 82.69 crore during the same period of the previous financial year. Shares of the company closed at Rs 157.70 apiece, down 3.10 per cent on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Global cases surpass 100 millionGlobal coronavirus cases surpassed 100 million on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, as countries around the world struggle with new virus var...

Olympics-Israel to vaccinate athletes for Tokyo Games by May

Israel intends to have all its athletes due to compete at the Tokyo Olympics vaccinated against COVID-19 by May, its National Olympic Committee said on Wednesday, amid global debate over whether athletes should be given priority access in t...

TCS 3rd most-valued IT services brand globally, closes gap behind IBM: Brand Finance

Tata Consultancy Services TCS has been ranked third most-valued IT services brand globally, after Accenture and IBM, according to a report by Brand Finance.Four Indian IT services companies -- TCS, Infosys, HCL and Wipro -- secured spots in...

Sindhu, Srikanth lose their opening matches in World Tour Finals

Star Indian shuttlers P V Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth fought their hearts out before suffering close defeats in their respective group B openers at the USD 1.5 million HSBC BWF World Tour Finals here on Wednesday.A week after a demoralising...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021