Saya Homes flags off possession at Saya Gold Avenue

Saya Homes, prominent real estate player in Delhi NCR, organised a key handover ceremony for its marquee project - Saya Gold Avenue, Indirapuram. The project comprises 2/3/4 BHK semi-furnished flats and is designed with world-class amenities. The group also revealed its expansion plans at the event held at Saya Gold Avenue, Indirapuram on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 17:17 IST
Saya Homes flags off possession at Saya Gold Avenue. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Saya Homes, prominent real estate player in Delhi NCR, organised a key handover ceremony for its marquee project - Saya Gold Avenue, Indirapuram. The project comprises 2/3/4 BHK semi-furnished flats and is designed with world-class amenities. The group also revealed its expansion plans at the event held at Saya Gold Avenue, Indirapuram on Monday. The key handover ceremony at Saya Gold Avenue had bankers, special guests and clients. Around 101 clients were handed over the keys to their elite abodes at Saya Gold Avenue and were also honored with momentos. Situated in the heart of fully developed Indirapuram, the project is situated at an easy access from New Delhi, 14 lane NH-9 Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida.

"We are more than pleased to kick start with handover the key for our super elite project, Saya Gold Avenue.The project has around 1620 units all superbly designed keeping in mind the lifestyle and comfort of our customers," says Vikas Bhasin, CMD, Saya Homes. "It is just the start. We are planning to handover keys to rather more number of our clients in coming days," he added.

The residences at Saya Gold Avenue comes attached with a number of fashionable, modern and; necessary amenities like Modular Kitchen with RO, Treated water supply 24x7, Security of premises with CCTV cameras round the clock, Supported by ARD technology high-speed elevators, Gymnasium, Multipurpose Hall, Kids Play Area, Semi Olympic Swimming Pool, Badminton Court, Half Basketball Court, Yoga Lawn, Green Lawn/Landscape Area, Jogging Track, Water Feature, Palm Court, Cricket Practice, Skating Rink, Kids Park and; Elder Seating too. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

