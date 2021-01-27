Left Menu

Investors' wealth plunge over Rs 8 lakh cr in four days

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 18:11 IST
Investors' wealth plunge over Rs 8 lakh cr in four days
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Investors' wealth eroded by more than Rs 8 lakh crore in four consecutive sessions of stock market loss.

Recordings its fourth straight session of loss on Wednesday, the Sensex tumbled 937.66 points or 1.94 per cent to close at 47,409.93. In the four straight sessions, the benchmark has fallen by 2,382.19 points or 4.78 per cent.

Tracking the muted sentiment, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms declined by Rs 8,07,025.09 crore to Rs 1,89,63,547.48 crore in these four days.

''Volatility is normally higher on the last two days of monthly expiry but this time the fall with higher volatility show cautiousness amongst market participants before the Budget event.

''Earnings are coming out better-than-expected but profit-booking is seen in most companies that have declared results so far barring a few cases,'' according to Rusmik Oza, Executive Vice President and Head of Fundamental Research at Kotak Securities.

Axis Bank, Titan, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Dr Reddy's, HDFC and Asian Paint were the major laggards among the 30-share frontline companies' list, falling up to 4 percent.

In the broader market, the smallcap and midcap indices fell up to 1.38 percent. Sectorally, banking stocks declined 2.93 per cent, followed by finance (2.72 percent), metal (2.54 percent), realty (2.28 percent), and auto (2.11 percent).

''Caution ahead of the Union Budget and scheduled derivatives expiry also added to the pressure,'' Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Governor emphasises on need to improve road infrastructure for development of rural areas

Arunachal Pradesh Governor BrigRetd Dr B D Mishra on Wednesday emphasised on the need toimprove road infrastructure to bring development andprosperity in the rural areas of the state.Chairing a high-level meeting to discuss theimplementatio...

Indian business should dedicate portion of their wealth to fund domestic startups: Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, on Wednesday made a case for domestic businesses to dedicate a certain portion of their wealth to fund Indian startups.He said that businesses could mentor few startups and help them overcome ini...

No new COVID-19 case found in Dharavi for 2nd time in January

Dharavi, the biggest slum inMumbai, did not report any coronavirus positive case in thelast 24 hours, a civic official said on Wednesday.It is for the second time in January, this slum pockethas not recorded even a single case in a day. Thi...

SC stays defamation proceedings against BJP's Manoj Tiwari, Vijender Gupta

Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the criminal defamation proceedings against the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leaders Manoj Tiwari and Vijender Gupta. The proceedings against the BJP leaders were initiated after a complaint by Delhis Deputy ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021