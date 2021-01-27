Daimler India unveils new set of commercial vehicles& buses

Chennai, Jan 27 (PTI): German truck manufacturer Daimleron Wednesday unveiled eight new models, strengthening itsposition in the commercial vehicle segment, including in thetransportation of coal.

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) rolled out sixnew trucks -- BSafe Express reefer truck (for transportationof vaccines), 1917R, 4228R Tanker trucks , 1015R, 42T M-Cab,and 2828 construction vehicles from its 440 acre facility nearhere.

Besides these trucks, two new BharatBenz buses would alsohit the roads, including ''1017'' with a seating capacity ofupto 50 and the 1624 with a ''parabolic suspension''.

''In today's rapidly changing environment, it is vital tomeet the dynamic needs of society.

With this in mind, we proudly introduce BharatBenz'sexpanded new range with special covid-prevention features'',Daimler India Commercial Vehicles MD, Satyakam Arya said.

Both new and current customers would be delighted by theupdated portfolio, as well as the new loyalty programmedesigned to reward the customers for their trust inBharatBenz, he told reporters.

Company officials said COVID-19 prevention features wouldbe available across the entire portfolio, including infectionproof fabric seats, safety kits and disinfection foggingmachines.

To a query, company vice-president, marketing and sales,Rajaram Krishnamurthy said the 1917R is specifically designedfor the 12 tonne payload category and would be positioned inhigh speed applications and e-commerce platforms.

''The 42 tonner is specifically targeted for tankersegments carrying petroleum, edible, bitumen applications andthen 2828 Construction is targeted at coal segments, as a lotof mines are opening up and we expect coming years the coalsegment will increase'', he said.

The 1015 segment was a ''city-application to servevegetable and perishable goods'', while the reefer truck BSAFEexpress is for carrying vaccines.

Krishnamurthy said the BharatBenz buses would address theconcerns of the public on social distancing during travel asthe 50 seater ''1017'' has the option of having additionalcapacity allowing customers to have a secured bus journey.

Another category is the ''1624'' bus fitted with parabolicsuspension following high demand from mofussil bus customers,he said.

The company said a BSafe Pack has been introduced toaddress COVID-19 safety protocols which comes as a standardfitment on all BharatBenz trucks at no additional cost.

The pack includes infection proof fabric seats, curtaininfection transfer, curtains for physical separation betweenthe cabin crew and the driver resting on the rear sleeper anda recommended COVID safety kit for the driver.

Among other safety features on BharatBenz buses wastouch-less entry with pneumatic doors, an auto sanitiserdispenser, auto temperature sensor at entry points, he added.

