Conducting pilots of voice-assisted shopping using vernacular languages: Snapdeal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 21:55 IST
Value-focused e-commerce marketplace Snapdeal on Wednesday said it is experimenting with voice-assisted shopping that will allow users to ask questions in various vernacular languages.

Launched in September last year, Snapdeal's app and m-site are currently available in multiple vernacular languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Bengali, Gujarati, Punjabi, and Marathi to select users.

Data collected over the last four months shows that nearly 35 per cent users are already using various vernacular options available on the platform, a statement said.

After English, Hindi was the most popular language, followed by Tamil, Snapdeal said, adding that use of Gujarati interface is also fast gaining popularity.

''The addition of vernacular languages has also resulted in increased engagement with the users. On an average, those exploring via vernacular languages spend 20 per cent more time on the platform, including increased viewership of product videos and higher engagement with various contests and gaming options on the platform,'' the statement said.

On the latest effort to bring in voice-assisted shopping, Snapdeal said it is testing a voice-assisted shopping experience that will allow users to ask questions in various vernacular languages and be guided by an intelligent selection of pre-recorded messages in different languages.

This will help them through the transaction flow like providing voice prompts on how to search, how to add products to cart, input the address and make payments etc.

The feature is currently in a beta stage, it said.

''A large number of our technology initiatives are focused on creating a welcoming experience for new users. The comfort and familiarity of being able to access the platform in their known languages make shopping convenient and fun, especially for those who are in the early stages of their online journeys,'' a Snapdeal spokesperson said.

Snapdeal has more than 5,00,000 registered sellers and 220 million-plus listings on the marketplace. It receives a significant part of orders from tier II and III cities. PTI SR BALBAL

