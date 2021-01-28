Facebook beats quarterly revenue expectations

Facebook Inc beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, powered by increased ad spending by businesses to capitalize on a holiday shopping season driven online by the pandemic.

Total revenue, which comprises primarily of advertising revenue, rose to $28.07 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $21.08 billion, a year earlier.

Analysts on average estimated quarterly revenue of $26.44 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)