Vakrangee Limited included in 2021 Bloomberg Gender-equality Index

Vakrangee Limited, this year, is a part of Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI).

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-01-2021 11:54 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 11:54 IST
Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index 2021. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28 (ANI/PRNewswire): Vakrangee Limited, this year, is a part of Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI). The GEI is 380 companies strong, representing 44 countries around the world committed to a more equal and inclusive workplace with a combined market capitalisation of USD 14 Trillion. The Average overall GEI score is 66 per cent, even as Vakrangee has scored 70.86 per cent.

"We are extremely proud to see that Vakrangee is recognised and included in 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. This recognition reflects our commitment to gender equality and transparency," said Dinesh Nandwana, MD & Group CEO, Vakrangee Ltd. "Vakrangee has always been a responsible and socially conscious company. Gender Equality is fundamental to our philosophy and core DNA of being a social equalizer. We strive to build a workplace culture with gender diversity and believe it is core to the success and growth of our company," he added.

The GEI brings transparency to gender-related practices and policies at publicly listed companies increasing the breadth of environmental, social, governance (ESG) data available to investors. The comprehensive, transparent GEI scoring methodology allows investors to assess company performance, compare across industry peer groups. The index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership, talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand.

"The companies included in 2021 GEI are expanding the ESG data universe to include gender-related data that investors are demanding today," said Peter T Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg. Through disclosure of gender-related metrics using GEI framework, firms included in the 2021 GEI have committed to provide a comprehensive look at their investment in workplace gender equality and the communities in which they operate, raising the bar of what should be expected from other companies within the same industry.

Vakrangee was included in this year's index for scoring at or above global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect a high level of disclosure and overall performance across the framework's five pillar This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

