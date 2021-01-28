Left Menu

Competition Commission dismisses complaint against ICICI Bank

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 15:57 IST
Competition Commission dismisses complaint against ICICI Bank

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has dismissed a complaint of abuse of dominant position made against ICICI Bank with respect to the home loan segment.

It was alleged that there were one-sided clauses in loan agreement and that housing finance banks were indulging in cartelisation by way of having same clauses. The complaint was filed by an individual.

In its order passed on Wednesday, the regulator said the allegations of abuse of dominance specifically relate to arbitrary increase in interest rate on home loan and increase in tenure of home loan by the bank on the basis of one-sided conditions in the loan agreement.

To assess the complaint, the regulator considered the 'market for provision of home loans in India' as the relevant one.

The CCI also noted that there are several public and private sector banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies (HFCs) operating in the home loan market, providing various options to consumers for availing home loans.

Existence of a large number of players in the home loan market shows that ICICI Bank cannot operate independently in the market and, hence, cannot be considered to be in a position of dominance in the relevant market, the regulator said as it dismissed the complaint.

Regarding the alleged cartelisation against all banks providing home loans, the CCI said the complainant has not identified any bank or entity that might be involved in cartelisation with ICICI Bank or provided any material which shows that the inclusion of similar clause, if so, by a bank/ entity other than ICICI Bank.

Finding no ''prima facie case'', the watchdog decided to close the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

No of beneficiaries vaccinated against COVID-19 in India reaches 25,07,556 till Jan 28 at 2 pm: Health Ministry.

No of beneficiaries vaccinated against COVID-19 in India reaches 25,07,556 till Jan 28 at 2 pm Health Ministry....

AAP to boycott President's address to joint sitting of parliament over farmers protest

A day before the start of the Budget Session of Parliament, the AAPs Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday said his party will boycott the presidents address to the joint sitting of both houses over the ongoing farmers protest.Apart from ...

I bat the same way as Rishabh Pant, says WI batsman Blackwood

Ahead of the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh, West Indies batsman Jermaine Blackwood has said that he has a similar batting style to Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant. Pant recently played a match-winning knock of 8...

Dr Harsh Vardhan chairs 23rd meeting of Group of Ministers on COVID-19

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health Family Welfare chaired the 23rd meeting of the High-level Group of Ministers GoM on COVID-19 by a video-conference, here today. He was joined by Dr S. Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs, Sh....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021