Left Menu

Rupee settles 13 paise lower at 73.05 against US dollar

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-01-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 16:02 IST
Rupee settles 13 paise lower at 73.05 against US dollar

The rupee depreciated by 13 paise to settle at 73.05 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, tracking muted domestic equities and a strengthening American currency.

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened at 73.13 against the greenback and hit an intra-day high of 73.04 and a low of 73.15.

It finally finished at 73.05, lower by 13 paise over its last close. On Wednesday, the rupee had ended at 72.92.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.08 per cent to 90.71.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 535.57 points or 1.13 per cent lower at 46,874.36, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 149.95 points or 1.07 per cent to 13,817.55.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,688.22 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.22 per cent to USD 55.69 per barrel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Usage of landing page is legal, authorised, says Times Network

Leading news broadcaster Times Network on Thursday said usage of a landing page is legal and an authorised activity and any increment in its viewership is real and genuine.Times Network - which operates new channels like TIMES NOW, ET NOW a...

No of beneficiaries vaccinated against COVID-19 in India reaches 25,07,556 till Jan 28 at 2 pm: Health Ministry.

No of beneficiaries vaccinated against COVID-19 in India reaches 25,07,556 till Jan 28 at 2 pm Health Ministry....

AAP to boycott President's address to joint sitting of parliament over farmers protest

A day before the start of the Budget Session of Parliament, the AAPs Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday said his party will boycott the presidents address to the joint sitting of both houses over the ongoing farmers protest.Apart from ...

I bat the same way as Rishabh Pant, says WI batsman Blackwood

Ahead of the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh, West Indies batsman Jermaine Blackwood has said that he has a similar batting style to Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant. Pant recently played a match-winning knock of 8...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021