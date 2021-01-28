Gadkari urges EV sector to shift towards indigenous battery technology

With electric vehicles fast becoming the new reality, Union Minister for MSME and Road Transport & Highways Sh. Nitin Gadkari has stressed the need to emerge as pioneers in developing leading battery and power-train technologies.

Noting that the challenge we presently face is the control on strategic reserves of Lithium, which is used to manufacture Lithium-ion rechargeable batteries used in vehicles, the Minister has called upon the EV sector to shift towards a completely indigenous battery technology in the coming years. This could be metal-air, metal-ion and other potential technologies in the R&D pipeline.

Pointing out the need to achieve the goal of AATMA NIRBHAR BHARAT in Transport Sector, Sh. Nitin Gadkari said it is necessary to dedicate the coming years to rigorous research and development of such alternative battery technologies with the support of our Institutions of Eminence (IoEs), industry, scientists, engineers and the government.

(With Inputs from PIB)