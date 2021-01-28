Left Menu

Gadkari urges EV sector to shift towards indigenous battery technology

28-01-2021
With electric vehicles fast becoming the new reality, Union Minister for MSME and Road Transport & Highways Sh. Nitin Gadkari has stressed the need to emerge as pioneers in developing leading battery and power-train technologies.

Noting that the challenge we presently face is the control on strategic reserves of Lithium, which is used to manufacture Lithium-ion rechargeable batteries used in vehicles, the Minister has called upon the EV sector to shift towards a completely indigenous battery technology in the coming years. This could be metal-air, metal-ion and other potential technologies in the R&D pipeline.

(With Inputs from PIB)

