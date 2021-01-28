Left Menu

Automatic fare collection system using 'One Nation One Card' for Metro and BMTC bus users this year: Guv

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-01-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 18:14 IST
Automatic fare collection system using 'One Nation One Card' for Metro and BMTC bus users this year: Guv

Karnataka Governor VajubhaiVala on Thursday said the much-awaited 'common mobility card'for metro and bus users in Bengaluru will be rolled out thisyear.

In his address to the joint sitting of the statelegislature, he said the automatic fare collection systemusing One Nation One Card will be set up by Bengaluru MetroRail Corporation Ltd and Bangalore Metropolitan TransportCorporation (BMTC- which operates bus services) during thisyear.

The Governor also said that his government hasaccorded ''high priority'' for completion of ongoing Metro worksin the city.

''Phase 2 and phase 2A are under progress and it isaimed to have 75 km of Metro line by 2022,'' he said.

Vala also said, the Government of India in partnershipwith the state government has approved Bengaluru Sub-UrbanRail Project, at a cost of Rs 15,767 crore, to ease trafficcongestion in Bengaluru.

He further noted that the state government has enactedBruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Act as a separatelegislation for better administration of Bengaluru city andhas launched ''Bengaluru Mission 2022'' to improve quality oflife of people staying in the city.

''Infrastructure and developmental works in Bengalurucity have been approved for Rs 8,015 crore,'' the Governoradded.PTI KSU SSPTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Greek minister says contamination tests show no threat to Lesbos migrants

Lead pollution tests at a temporary migrant camp built on a former army firing range on the island of Lesbos showed no threat to safety, Greeces migration minister said on Thursday, after concerns over toxic waste were raised by rights grou...

Second police officer dies by suicide after US Capitol riots

A second police officer who responded to the capitol riots in Washington on January 6, died by suicide, according to media reports citing the Metropolitan Police Department MPD Chief Robert Contees statement on Wednesday local time. Accordi...

India's rank slips to 86th in corruption perception index 2020

Indias rank has slipped six places to 86th among 180 countries in a corruption perception index CPI in 2020.For 2020, Transparency International TIs corruption perception index was released on Thursday. The index, which ranks 180 countries ...

Mastercard beats profit estimates as customers spend more

Payments processor Mastercard Inc on Thursday beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit, as growth in overall transactions partially offset the impact of a decline in cross-border volumes.Excluding items, Mastercard reported net ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021