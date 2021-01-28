Automatic fare collection system using 'One Nation One Card' for Metro and BMTC bus users this year: Guv

Karnataka Governor VajubhaiVala on Thursday said the much-awaited 'common mobility card'for metro and bus users in Bengaluru will be rolled out thisyear.

In his address to the joint sitting of the statelegislature, he said the automatic fare collection systemusing One Nation One Card will be set up by Bengaluru MetroRail Corporation Ltd and Bangalore Metropolitan TransportCorporation (BMTC- which operates bus services) during thisyear.

The Governor also said that his government hasaccorded ''high priority'' for completion of ongoing Metro worksin the city.

''Phase 2 and phase 2A are under progress and it isaimed to have 75 km of Metro line by 2022,'' he said.

Vala also said, the Government of India in partnershipwith the state government has approved Bengaluru Sub-UrbanRail Project, at a cost of Rs 15,767 crore, to ease trafficcongestion in Bengaluru.

He further noted that the state government has enactedBruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Act as a separatelegislation for better administration of Bengaluru city andhas launched ''Bengaluru Mission 2022'' to improve quality oflife of people staying in the city.

''Infrastructure and developmental works in Bengalurucity have been approved for Rs 8,015 crore,'' the Governoradded.PTI KSU SSPTI PTI

