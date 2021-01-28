Left Menu

Lexus Design Award India 2021: Nurturing the next generation of designers in India

Lexus India today announced the winners of the 4th edition of India's prestigious design awards - Lexus Design Award India (LDAI), selected from among over a thousand high-quality entries basis Lexus' three key design principles

ANI | New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore | Updated: 28-01-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 18:30 IST
Lexus India. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore [India], January 28 (ANI/PRNewswire): Lexus India today announced the winners of the 4th edition of India's prestigious design awards - Lexus Design Award India (LDAI), selected from among over a thousand high-quality entries basis Lexus' three key design principles: Anticipate, Innovate and Captivate in the quest to craft a better tomorrow. Considering this year's unique circumstances, Lexus innovated to create its first-ever virtual edition of the awards with the support of the Association of Designers of India (ADI) as part of the process that nurtures the next generation of creative talent.

Speaking on the occasion PB Venugopal, President, Lexus India, said, "This year's edition of LDAI presented us with a new challenge of bringing together designers on a virtual platform to celebrate the power of design. At LDAI, we work with a strong belief that through design we can find solutions to the problems faced in India. This year, we are so proud to have received over a 1000 entries that are all potential solutions for the Indian society." David Nordstrom, Vice President of Lexus Asia Pacific Division and a member of this year's jury, further added, "The Lexus Design Award India is a celebration of Lexus' shared passion for design creations that make a positive contribution to society. At Lexus, we believe design is a catalyst for change, a force that can transform the ordinary into the extraordinary, and create amazing experiences for a better tomorrow."

This year, the LDAI mentorship program for the conceptual category finalists was also conducted virtually where a stellar ensemble of creative pioneers and industry stalwarts helped the finalists refine their projects. The winners were chosen after multiple rounds of extensive deliberation by the esteemed panel of jurors. Prof Dhimant Panchal, LDAI 2021 Jury Chairperson, said, "India, as a society, is constantly evolving and design plays an important role in shaping our future. LDAI has provided an amazing platform for Indian design practitioners and young design students from diverse backgrounds. The quality of the entries this year show the sensitivity and maturity of designers to respond to a set of diverse challenges and opportunities that we have around us. I'm glad to see that apart from industry-focused solutions, there are more inclusive and socially relevant solutions this year."

This year's edition also saw the introduction of 3 new awards; the People's Choice, Lexus Guests' Choice and Media Choice awards, voted on by members of the public, Lexus guests and the media fraternity respectively. The trophy presented to the winners of LDAI 2021 was designed by renowned designer, Michael Foley. The design features layers emanating from an arc reminiscent of the Lexus 'L'-motif. A high luster silver finish highlights each layer's depth, with its warm wood base humanising the machined anodised aluminium slab.

The LDAI 2021 was a confluence of amazing designers from around the world, coming together for India. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

