DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 28

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- THURSDAY, JAN. 28

** WARSAW - Poland's prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki gives a news conference regarding restrictions to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. ** WELLINGTON - New Zealand Prime Minister speaks on latest coronavirus cases as report reveals the country is the most successful nation to curb the virus. ** SEOUL - South Korean prime minister Chung Sye-kyun speaks about coronavirus vaccine rollout plan, North Korea diplomacy - 0530 GMT. ** BERLIN - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier delivers a speech in parliament to discuss the country’s economic situation amid the pandemic - 0800 GMT. ** PARIS - French health minister Olivier Véran holds presser over COVID-19 casualties and restrictions, as infection numbers increase - 1300 GMT. ** BAGHDAD - Prime Minister of Jordan, Bisher Al-Khasawneh on Thursday arrived in Baghdad, the capital of Iraq. ** NEW DELHI - Bangladesh foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen arrived in India on Thursday for a three-day visit (to Jan. 30). BRUSSELS – Presidency event: Informal video conference of justice and home affairs ministers (TO Jan 29) DAVOS - King of Jordan Abdullah II bin Al Hussein addresses virtual Davos World economic Forum - 1000 GMT.

RIYADH - Argentinian president Alberto Fernández and French economy minister Bruno Le Maire discuss G20 mandates - 1300 GMT. Davos - Colombian President Iván Duque Márquez participate at the virtual Davos World Economic Forum - 1600 GMT.

NEW DELHI - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the virtual Davos summit. He is expected to touch on India's role as a premier COVID-19 vaccine producer. PARIS - The British, German, Canadian and Italian finance ministers speak on an OECD panel entitled "Tax Challenges Arising from Digitalisation and the Future of International Taxation." - 1130 GMT DAVOS, Switzerland - Argentine President Alberto Fernandez addresses virtual Davos World Economic Forum. - 1730 GMT - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JAN. 29 ** ANKARA - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will pay a visit to Turkey. ** DAVOS - The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and Qatar, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani are due to participate in geopolitics panels at a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum. ** DAVOS - Brazil's economy minister Paulo Guedes addresses the virtual Davos meeting of world leaders on the outlook for international trade - 1615 GMT.

DAVOS - European Commission Executive Vice President for the Green Deal Frans Timmermans addresses the virtual Davos World Economic Forum - 1300 GMT. TOKYO - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks at a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum - 1000 GMT. DAVOS - Spain´s energy minister Teresa Ribera and foreign affairs minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya speak at World Economic Forum, Davos 2021 - 1300 GMT.

ACCRA - Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo to speak at a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum. - 1300 GMT SINGAPORE - Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong speaks at the virtual Davos forum. - 0730 GMT - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JAN. 30 VENICE, Italy - Venice Carnival 2021 (to Feb. 16).

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEB. 1 ** NEW DELHI - Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveils the annual budget for the next fiscal year that begins from April 1.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEB. 2 MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov holds talks with Swedish counterpart Ann Linde in Moscow.

GLOBAL - World Wetlands Day. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, FEB. 3

MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov holds talks with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEB 4

** NICOSIA - British foreign minister Dominic Raab visits divided Cyprus ahead of new UN mediation. MOSCOW – EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell will visit Moscow & holds talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (To Feb 6) GLOBAL - World Cancer Day.

BRUSSELS - European Commission conference on competition policy and the EU Green Deal. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEB. 6

GLOBAL - International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEB. 7

ECUADOR - Ecuadorian National Congress election ECUADOR - Ecuador Presidential election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEB. 8

SOMALIA - Presidential elections scheduled to be held in Somalia - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEB. 9 GLOBAL - Safer Internet Day 2021 - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEB. 11 VIENNA - VIENNA Opera Ball 2021 CAPE TOWN - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address in parliament. - 1700 GMT

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEB. 13

BEIRUT - 13th anniversary of the death of Hezbollah commander Imad Moughniyah. GLOBAL - World Radio Day. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, FEB. 14 GLOBAL - Valentine's Day.

BEIRUT - 16th anniversary of the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEB. 15 ASIA - Parinirvana day, Buddhist festival marking the anniversary of Buddha's death BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, FEB. 16 SINGAPORE - Singapore's finance minister, Heng Swee Keat, will announce his budget for 2021 - 0700 GMT

BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, FEB. 17 PRISTINA - 13th anniversary of Kosovo's declaration of independence from Serbia. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, FEB. 21 NIGER - Niger holds second round of presidential election

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEB. 22

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. WELLINGTON - Deputy finance ministers of Asia-Pacific countries meet in preparation for APEC Summit in New Zealand. (to March 07) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEB. 23 COLOMBO - Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEB. 25

BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet to discuss macroeconomic developments and policy prospects in the euro zone - 1400 GMT. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEB. 26

ROME - G20 Meetings of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors, videoconference (to Feb. 27). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEB. 28

EL SALVADOR - Salvadorian Legislative Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAR. 1 BUENOS AIRES - Argentina's President Alberto Fernández addresses the Parliament at the opening of the annual sessions.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAR. 02

LISBON - Informal meeting of defence ministers (to Mar. 3) MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF - Congress of the Federated States of Micronesia election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAR. 4 LISBON - Informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers – Gymnich (to Mar. 5). VIENNA - The 14th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting via videoconference. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MAR. 7 BOLIVIA - Local elections in Bolivia - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAR. 11 BRUSSELS - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council (to Mar. 12) - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAR. 15 BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet - 1400 GMT. BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAR. 16 BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAR. 17 NETHERLANDS - Dutch Second Chamber election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAR. 18 BRUSSELS – EU Environment Council

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAR. 22

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAR. 23

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. ISRAEL - Israeli Knesset election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAR. 25

BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to Mar. 26). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAR. 31

CONGO (BRAZZAVILLE) – President election. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

