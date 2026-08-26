When Energy Becomes an Economic Risk, Growth Takes Different Paths

Energy security is no longer just about keeping the lights on. For major energy-consuming economies, supply risks, price volatility and import dependence can shape investment, production and growth, turning energy policy into a core economic concern.

A new study, "Understanding the Bidirectional Relationship Between Energy Security and Economic Growth in Major Energy-Consuming Countries" published in Energies by Suwastika Naidu and Atishwar Pandaram, examines this relationship. Studying 74 major energy-consuming economies, the researchers find that energy-security risk can predict growth outcomes, but the long-run effects differ sharply between developed and developing countries.

Energy shocks are becoming macroeconomic shocks

The world's largest energy consumers are deeply interconnected through trade, commodity markets, finance and technology. The integration creates efficiencies, but it also means disturbances in one country or market can spread quickly. The study finds strong cross-country dependence in both energy-security risk and economic growth, indicating that national energy vulnerabilities cannot be understood in isolation.

Energy-security risk in the study is broader than the danger of physical shortages. The index incorporates reliability and diversity of global fuels, import dependence, energy expenditure, market volatility, energy intensity, electricity-generating capacity, transport efficiency and greenhouse-gas emissions. A higher value therefore reflects multiple forms of vulnerability that can affect how efficiently an economy functions.

It is particularly relevant in an era of geopolitical conflict, volatile fuel prices, strained supply chains and accelerating energy transition. Economies may face risks because they import too much fuel, depend heavily on one source, operate inefficient infrastructure or remain exposed to sudden price changes. Each vulnerability can transmit through business costs, investment decisions and household purchasing power.

The researchers find a statistically significant predictive relationship running from energy-security risk to GDP growth across the full panel. The reverse relationship is not significant at the aggregate level. Importantly, the authors stress that this is Granger causality: it shows predictive power rather than proof that one variable structurally causes the other in a strict economic sense.

Energy insecurity cannot be treated as the sole explanation for weaker economic performance, but the evidence suggests it is sufficiently connected to future growth to deserve attention alongside more familiar macroeconomic indicators such as investment, inflation, trade and fiscal conditions.

Why developed and developing economies react differently

Among developed countries, higher energy-security risk has a negative and statistically significant long-run relationship with GDP growth. The study links this partly to rising demand, import exposure and vulnerability to geological, technical, economic, geopolitical and environmental pressures.

Highly industrialised economies often operate complex production networks in which reliable energy is embedded in manufacturing, logistics, digital services and transport. When energy becomes more expensive or less secure, disruption can spread across multiple sectors, raising costs and weakening competitiveness.

The result for developing economies is more surprising. Here, energy-security risk shows a positive and statistically significant long-run association with growth. The authors suggest that greater energy pressures can coincide with investment in new infrastructure, digitalisation and structural transformation, creating economic activity even as the underlying vulnerability remains.

The study also finds negative long-run effects for both major oil-producing and oil-importing countries. It is a useful reminder that resource abundance alone does not guarantee economic insulation. Exporters can remain vulnerable to price cycles and market disruptions, while importers face exposure to external supply conditions and foreign energy costs.

The policy challenge is resilience without creating new vulnerabilities

The evidence strengthens the case for energy diversification. Economies heavily dependent on a single fuel, supplier or technology remain more exposed when markets are disrupted. Expanding renewable energy, improving domestic generation and creating more diversified energy mixes can reduce the concentration of risk, while efficiency measures can lower overall demand and operating costs.

Infrastructure is equally important. Reliable grids, storage facilities, pipelines, transport systems and generation capacity determine whether energy can be delivered consistently when markets are under stress. For developing economies, investment in these systems may also support industrial expansion, employment and productivity, turning energy resilience into a broader development opportunity.

The implications extend to business strategy. Firms exposed to volatile power prices or unreliable supply may need to invest in efficiency, diversify energy sources or consider on-site and distributed generation. For investors, the study reinforces the value of looking beyond headline energy demand and assessing the resilience of the systems on which projects depend.

International cooperation also becomes more important when risks cross borders. Countries linked through energy trade and shared infrastructure cannot fully protect themselves through domestic policy alone. Cross-border grids, regional markets, coordinated emergency planning and knowledge-sharing can become part of economic resilience rather than merely energy-sector cooperation.

However, energy-security policy comes with trade-offs. Carbon pricing can encourage cleaner energy but may impose disproportionate burdens on lower-income households unless compensatory measures are built in. Subsidies can accelerate investment but strain government budgets, while rapid infrastructure expansion can create fiscal risks if projects are poorly designed. The study explicitly warns that policy choices must balance effectiveness, equity and feasibility.

In the Global South, governments may need to expand access, strengthen reliability, modernise grids and decarbonise simultaneously, often with limited fiscal space. The study supports a development approach in which energy security is linked to financing, industrial policy, technology transfer and institutional capacity rather than addressed through isolated energy projects.

Energy security belongs at the heart of economic strategy

The research looks beyond conventional measures of energy consumption and examining a broader risk index across 74 major energy users. The dataset allows the researchers to distinguish long-term relationships from short-term fluctuations while accounting for the fact that economies influence one another. That gives the analysis greater relevance in an energy system increasingly shaped by international shocks and interdependence.

There are, however, important limitations. The Energy Security Risk Index does not fully capture dimensions such as geopolitical risk and infrastructure resilience, and missing observations in the dataset were handled through linear interpolation. Several additional economic controls were initially considered but later removed because their inclusion made the final model unstable.

The authors also caution that the causality tests identify predictive relationships rather than definitive structural causation. Future research therefore needs stronger identification strategies, broader country samples and more detailed analysis of how individual components of energy insecurity, such as price volatility, import exposure or infrastructure weakness, affect growth independently.

That said, the findings are relevant. Energy systems are part of the economic architecture that determines whether businesses can invest, industries can expand and countries can withstand external shocks. Treating energy security purely as a technical matter risks missing its wider consequences for productivity and development.