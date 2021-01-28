Grinntech's facility to produce Lithium-Ion batteries goes on stream

Chennai, Jan 28 (PTI): Grinntech Motors, engaged inmanufacturing Lithium-Ion batteries for electric vehicles,commenced production at its facility here, the company said onThursday.

The company in October 2020 had signed amemorandum of understanding with the Government of Tamil Naduentailing investments of Rs 100 crore.

''Our state-of-the-art plant is a modern facilitythat will leverage the infrastructural and supply chainadvantages of our strategic location,'' Grinntech co-founderPuneet Jain said.

The company has installed an optimal level ofautomation and deployed contemporary quality controlprinciples keeping in mind the quality expectations ofcustomers, he said.

The new site equipped with state-of-the-artfeatures would also manufacture Grinntech's award winningBattery Management Systems to address the demand for electricvehicles.

According to company co-founder NikhileshMishra, the facility would house a modern research anddevelopment centre.