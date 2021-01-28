Left Menu

Grinntech's facility to produce Lithium-Ion batteries goes on stream

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-01-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 19:29 IST
Grinntech's facility to produce Lithium-Ion batteries goes on stream

Chennai, Jan 28 (PTI): Grinntech Motors, engaged inmanufacturing Lithium-Ion batteries for electric vehicles,commenced production at its facility here, the company said onThursday.

The company in October 2020 had signed amemorandum of understanding with the Government of Tamil Naduentailing investments of Rs 100 crore.

''Our state-of-the-art plant is a modern facilitythat will leverage the infrastructural and supply chainadvantages of our strategic location,'' Grinntech co-founderPuneet Jain said.

The company has installed an optimal level ofautomation and deployed contemporary quality controlprinciples keeping in mind the quality expectations ofcustomers, he said.

The new site equipped with state-of-the-artfeatures would also manufacture Grinntech's award winningBattery Management Systems to address the demand for electricvehicles.

According to company co-founder NikhileshMishra, the facility would house a modern research anddevelopment centre. PTI VIJ BNWELCOME BNWELCOME

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UK's Johnson: lots of Brexit teething problems, but fishing will gain

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there were lots of teething problems with the countrys adjustment to life outside the European Unions single market but the fishing industry would gain over the medium to longer term.Of course there...

Stand against antisemitism with the ‘utmost determination’ – German Chancellor Merkel

During the first Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust, organized jointly by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, the UN and the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization UNESCO, Angela Merkel added...

Central African Republic: Rights expert welcomes transfer of war crimes suspect to ICC

CAR authorities surrendered Mahamat Said Abdel Kani, a commander of the Slka rebel coalition, to the court on Sunday, on account of an arrest warrant issued under seal on 7 January.Mr Said is suspected of being responsible for war crimes an...

Ronaldo reportedly breaks coronavirus rules on 2-day break

AHAH...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021