Left Menu

Ministers upbeat about OECD tax deal with new U.S. administration

Canadian Finance Minster Chrystia Freeland said that agreement was needed more than ever in light of the general lack of international cooperation during the global pandemic. "As we see the light at the end of the tunnel with COVID, with a new U.S. administration, one of our big collective tasks is rebuilding the rules-based international order.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 28-01-2021 19:30 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 19:30 IST
Ministers upbeat about OECD tax deal with new U.S. administration

An agreement on rewriting outdated rules for international taxation is within grasp this year as the new U.S. administration of President Joe Biden is more open to a deal, finance ministers said on Thursday. Nearly 140 countries are negotiating the first update in a generation to the rules for taxing cross-border commerce, to account for the emergence of big digital companies like Google , Apple and Facebook.

"After so many years of work and debate on the appropriate coordinated tax response to the challenges of digitalisation of the economy, a global agreement is within reach," Italian Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said. He was addressing an online ministerial panel hosted by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, which is steering the tax talks.

With the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump reluctant to sign up to a new international agreement in its final months, countries in October pushed a deadline for an agreement back to mid-2021. Though key technical details still need to be thrashed out, Biden's presidency is fuelling hopes that Washington will drop past objections.

"When I spoke to the new finance minister of the United States I understood very much that there is a big willingness to make reform happen in the short time we still have," German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz told the panel, a day after speaking with new U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Canadian Finance Minster Chrystia Freeland said that agreement was needed more than ever in light of the general lack of international cooperation during the global pandemic.

"As we see the light at the end of the tunnel with COVID, with a new U.S. administration, one of our big collective tasks is rebuilding the rules-based international order. This agreement on tax is a big part of that," she told the panel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Paris region to suspend COVID-19 first dose vaccine jabs - source

The French public health agency for the Paris region has told regional hospitals they must suspend injections of the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from Feb. 2 because of limited supplies, a person familiar with the discussions said.The...

Microfinance loan waiver talks in Assam, West Bengal may impact MFIs

Microfinance loan waiver talks in Assam and West Bengal have the potential to damage long-term prospects of the sector and affect repayment discipline of microfinance borrowers, says a report.The Assam Assembly recently passed the Micro Fin...

Soccer-Tomori targets place in AC Milan history after leaving Chelsea

Fikayo Tomori said he is determined to enter the pantheon of AC Milan defensive greats and encouraged more English players to move abroad after joining the Serie A side from Chelsea. The 23-year-old centre back has joined league leaders Mil...

One new COVID-19 case in Nagaland, tally rises to 12,084

One more person tested positivefor COVID-19 in Nagaland on Thursday, taking the statescoronavirus caseload to 12,084, a senior health departmentofficial said.The new case was reported from Peren district,Director of Health and Family Welfar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021