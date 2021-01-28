Two burnt alive as car rams electric pole in AP

Left Menu

PTI | Amara | Updated: 28-01-2021 19:55 IST
Amaravati, Jan 28 (PTI): Two persons were burnt alive onThursday when the car in which they were travelling hit anelectric pole and caught fire in Jaggampet mandal in EastGodavari district, police said.

Jaggampet Police Inspector V Suresh said threeothers who were sitting in the back seat managed to escapefrom the vehicle before it caught fire.

The deceased were identified as Hanumanth Rao andSatish from Visakhapatnam.

The incident happened at around 7.30 AM when thefive people, belonging to the same family, were returning toVisakhapatnam from Gokavaram in East Godavari district.

The electric pole fell on the car after it was hitand as a result the vehicle came in contact with live wires.

''Before they could come out, the car caught fire.Thethree people sitting in the back managed to come out safely,''Suresh said.

Post-mortem was conducted and bodies have been handed over to the kin, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

