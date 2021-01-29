Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 01:05 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 01:05 IST
Delhi: NDMC rolls out property tax amnesty schemes

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash on Thursday said the NDMC has introduced two property tax amnesty schemes for people including one for those living in 544 unauthorised colonies that were regularised.

In a statement, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) said the first one is an extension of its property tax amnesty scheme from 2020.

According to this scheme, owners of residential properties in these unauthorised regularised colonies will have to pay the property tax (only the principal amount) for the financial years 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21, and all the outstanding dues prior to 2019-20 will be waived off, it said.

''Similarly in respect of non-residential properties, taxpayers are required to pay property tax dues (only principal amount) of last three financial years and the current year i.e. 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21, and all outstanding property tax dues prior to these periods will be waived off,'' it added.

The NDMC said the benefits of the scheme can be availed only on filing the property tax return and making the payment of the tax dues without any interest and penalty.

Under the second amnesty scheme, owners of godowns situated in rural and urban villages of Rohini, Narela and Civil Lines zones are required to pay property tax dues (only principal amount) of last three financial years and the current year i.e. 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21 and all the outstanding property tax dues prior to these years will be waived off, it said.

Besides, two other amnesty schemes have been rolled out for the people of north Delhi, the mayor said.

