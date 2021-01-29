Lupin posts net profit of Rs 438.25 cr in Dec qtr

Pharma major Lupin has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 438.25 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 835 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Lupin said in a late night filing to the BSE.

Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 3,917.30 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was at Rs 3,716.09 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

''We continue our trajectory of improved profitability and sustainable business growth. All our major businesses delivered robust growth amidst pandemic-related challenges and a weak flu season, reflecting the resilience of our business'', Lupin Ltd MD Nilesh Gupta said.

Shares of Lupin Ltd were trading at Rs 1,020.95 per scrip on BSE, down 2.79 per cent from its previous close.

