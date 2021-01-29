Anish Shah appointed as chairman of Mahindra Finance

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services (Mahindra Finance) on Friday announced the appointment of Anish Shah as the chairman of the board, effective April 2, 2021.

Shah is already a director of the company. He is the deputy managing director and group CFO of Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) Ltd and is designated to take over as the managing director and CEO of the company from April 2, 2021, Mahindra Finance said in a release. Shah has taken over from Dhananjay Mungale, who will continue to be an independent director on the board of Mahindra Finance, the release said.

