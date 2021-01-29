Left Menu

Practus Appoints Deepak Narayanan as CEO

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-01-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 18:36 IST
Practus Appoints Deepak Narayanan as CEO

- Leadership restructuring for accelerated expansion, focused people synergies and higher impact delivery to the clientsMUMBAI, India, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Practus Board announced the appointment of Deepak Narayanan as CEO with immediate effect. Founded by S. Venkataraman and Deepak Narayanan, Practus with presence across North America, the Middle East, Africa & India (operates under the brand name MYCFO and MyCXO), is a leading Business and Finance Advisory firm, that assists the clients to transform their Finance and Business operations. The CEO appointment will accelerate the group expansion to the next level of growth, aided by faster decision-making, a responsibility which was jointly shouldered by the Co-Founders till date.

''Practus has been growing rapidly, and as we enter new markets and explore new territories, given Deepak's strong command over the business and proven ability to drive results, makes him the right person to provide a focused, responsive, and decisive direction to the company's future,'' said Monik Koticha, on behalf of the Practus Board.

SBU heads along with the functional heads comprising of Business Development, Client Delivery, HR, Technology, Marketing and Finance, will report to the CEO. Deepak will report to the Practus Board.

A Chartered Accountant, Deepak co-founded Practus after stints with Deloitte and Ernst & Young. He is a cricket aficionado, practices yoga regularly, a voracious reader and actively volunteers with the Isha Foundation and iSpirt.

''We want to fundamentally change the way consulting firms think and operate and Practus continues to challenge and disrupt the consulting space, across geographies. We have been successful in integrating proven methodologies, technology adoption with people to help us solve increasingly complex challenges faced by the clients while delivering higher impact and improved RoI. I am excited to be given this opportunity of accelerating the disruption and helm the group's international expansion,'' said Deepak Narayanan.

Deepak also added, ''Practus is home to some of the most passionate and talented individuals and our attempt is to integrate our people strategy, create IP's through proven technologies and technology partnerships, strengthen the core business model and give wings to the group's international expansion plans.''''We have a team that believes in Deepak's outcome-based DNA. His enthusiasm, self-assurance, responsibility, and adaptability reflect on the team. I am confident that our leadership team that shares his vision on the future of responsible and impact-driven consulting, will deliver outstanding results,'' said S. Venkataraman, Co-Founder, Practus MyCFO.

About PractusPractus (www.practusinc.com) works with businesses in a Finance/Business Transformation role through its MyCXO and MyCFO (www.mycfo.in) brands. Practus serves clients from its offices in Mumbai, New York, and Dubai. Practus works with business leaders to improve cash flow, profits, and efficiencies across Finance, Supply Chain, Operations, Manufacturing, Sales, and Marketing functions. Practus delivers ~5-10X RoI to its clients using its proprietary 'Outcome-based' model. Practus' interventions are either part of the CFO's office (as CFO's or working with leading CFO's) or Performance Improvement projects with operations/ business teams through a combination of people and technology.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1429393/Deepak_Narayanan_CEO_Practus.jpg PWRPWR



