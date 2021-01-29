Left Menu

Rising Bangladesh exports hold lessons for India: Eco Survey

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 19:19 IST
Rising Bangladesh exports hold lessons for India: Eco Survey

The Economic Survey 2021 on Friday suggested that India can take some ''lessons'' from Bangladesh, a strong exporting nation, and focus on specialising in products in which it is competitive.

It said that Bangladesh seems poised to emerge as a dominant exporter as its outbound shipments posted an impressive compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6 per cent during 2011-2019, compared to 0.9 per cent for India and 0.4 per cent for the world.

Bangladesh's share in world exports has increased from 0.1 per cent in 2011 to 0.3 per cent in 2019.

The top five export commodities (from labour intensive sectors such as textiles, apparels and footwear) account for more than 90 per cent of the total exports of Bangladesh since 2015, it said.

In case of India, on the other hand, export performance is more broad-based as the top five export commodities jointly constitute around 40 per cent of total exports and these goods are capital and technology-intensive, it added.

Quoting the data of Bangladesh, the survey stated it ''holds lessons for India to build specialization in products in which it is competitive''.

According to trade experts, Bangladesh being a least developed country (LDC) enjoys duty concession in several global markets.

These concessions help LDCs in registering healthy growth rates in exports as compared to India in most of the developed economies, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) Director General Ajay Sahai said.

The total trade between the two countries decreased to USD 9.46 billion in 2019-20 from USD 10.25 billion in 2018-29.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Top-ranked Barty thrilled to be back playing again

Australias world number one Ash Barty was delighted to return to competing again after 11 months on Friday although her comeback in Adelaide ended on a losing note against Simona Halep of Romania. The 24-year-old skipped the U.S. Open and a...

Germany likely to get 20.3 mln doses of COVID vaccine by end-March -Merkel aide

Germany will likely receive 20.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of March, Chancellor Angela Merkels chief of staff said.We already got 1.3 million doses from BionTech last year, and by the end of March we should have around 1...

Pak to stop issuing manual visas from next month

Pakistan will stop issuing manual visas in all its embassies from Monday and has asked non-resident Pakistanis and others interested in travelling to the country to apply online for e-visas.A senior official at the Pakistani embassy in the ...

SC permits felling of over 4,100 trees in TTZ for new Mathura-Jhansi railway track

The Supreme Court Friday permitted felling of 4,108 trees in the Taj Trapezium Zone TTZ for laying of a new railway track between Mathura and Jhansi.TTZ is about 10,400 sq km, spread over the districts of Agra, Firozabad, Mathura, Hathras a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021