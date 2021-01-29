EIH reports Q3 net loss of Rs 55.78 cr

Hospitality firm EIH, which runs hotels and resorts under Oberoi and Trident brands, on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 55.78 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 102.56 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, EIH said in a filing to BSE.

Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 179.16 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 509.55 crore for the same period year ago, it added.

Shares of EIH closed at Rs 92.80 per scrip on BSE, down 1.28 per cent from their previous close.

