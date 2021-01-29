Left Menu

50 million trees by 2030 for green cover towards clean coal initiative: Eco Survey

Of the auction of 38 coal mines for commercial mining in June-2020, 19 were successfully auctioned a success rate of 50 per cent as compared to 30 per cent in the past, it said.In FY20, the production of raw coal in India was 729.1 million tonnes MT with a minuscule growth of 0.05 per cent over the previous year.In the April-October period of the current fiscal all India coal production at 337.52 MT, declined by 3.3 per cent YoY.The contraction in production is attributable to COVID-19.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 19:28 IST
50 million trees by 2030 for green cover towards clean coal initiative: Eco Survey

Plans are afoot for plantation of 50 million trees on 20,000 hectare of land by 2030 as part of clean coal initiatives, the Economic Survey for 2020-21 said on Friday.

Under the initiative about 54,500 hectare land has been brought under green cover by planting 132 million trees, the Survey for 2020-21 laid in Parliament said.

For creating a carbon sink ''about 54,500 ha land has been brought under green cover by planting 132 million trees - estimated carbon sink of 2.7 lakh tonnes of CO2 equivalent/year. Plan to cover 20000 ha of additional area by plantation of around 50 million trees by 2030,'' the Survey said.

The survey further noted that two Coal Bed Methane (CBM) Projects with considerable potential for carbon footprint reduction are in the pipeline.

Further, surface coal gasification projects involving 100 million tonnes (MT) coal by 2030 with relatively lesser carbon footprint are on the anvil.

Underlining that several amendments were brought into the Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015 through the Mineral Laws (Amendment) Act, 2020, the Survey said that a total of 11 coal blocks are allocated under Mines and Minerals(Regulation and Development) (MMDR) Act.

''Further, directions had been issued to the Nominated Authority for allocation of 25 coal blocks by auction for sale of coal. Of the auction of 38 coal mines for commercial mining in June-2020, 19 were successfully auctioned (a success rate of 50 per cent as compared to 30 per cent in the past),'' it said.

In FY20, the production of raw coal in India was 729.1 million tonnes (MT) with a minuscule growth of 0.05 per cent over the previous year.

In the April-October period of the current fiscal all India coal production at 337.52 MT, declined by 3.3 per cent YoY.

''The contraction in production is attributable to COVID-19. India is also an importer of coal Industry and Infrastructure importing 248.54 MT of coal in FY20, a growth of 5.7 per cent over FY19,'' the Survey said.

The energy supply in India is heavily coal-dependent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Top-ranked Barty thrilled to be back playing again

Australias world number one Ash Barty was delighted to return to competing again after 11 months on Friday although her comeback in Adelaide ended on a losing note against Simona Halep of Romania. The 24-year-old skipped the U.S. Open and a...

Germany likely to get 20.3 mln doses of COVID vaccine by end-March -Merkel aide

Germany will likely receive 20.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of March, Chancellor Angela Merkels chief of staff said.We already got 1.3 million doses from BionTech last year, and by the end of March we should have around 1...

Pak to stop issuing manual visas from next month

Pakistan will stop issuing manual visas in all its embassies from Monday and has asked non-resident Pakistanis and others interested in travelling to the country to apply online for e-visas.A senior official at the Pakistani embassy in the ...

SC permits felling of over 4,100 trees in TTZ for new Mathura-Jhansi railway track

The Supreme Court Friday permitted felling of 4,108 trees in the Taj Trapezium Zone TTZ for laying of a new railway track between Mathura and Jhansi.TTZ is about 10,400 sq km, spread over the districts of Agra, Firozabad, Mathura, Hathras a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021