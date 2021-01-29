Left Menu

US employment costs rise modestly in fourth quarter

Wages and benefits for US workers rose in the last quarter of the year even with employers trying to hold the line on pay gains as the pandemic rankles the economy.Total US workers compensation rose 0.7 per cent in the October-December quarter, an increase over the previous two quarters, the Labor Department said Friday.

29-01-2021
Total US workers compensation rose 0.7 per cent in the October-December quarter, an increase over the previous two quarters, the Labor Department said Friday. Growth was 0.5 per cent in the second and third quarters, down from 0.8 per cent in the first three months of the year.

For the year, wages and benefits grew 2.5 per cent, with wages and salaries up 2.6 per cent and benefits, which include Social Security, grew 2.3 per cent.

The data comes from the Labor Department's Employment Cost Index, which measures pay changes for workers that keep their jobs. The data isn't affected by the mass layoffs in the spring.

Even though the gains were modest, they still outpaced 2020 inflation of 1.4 per cent, which is well below the Federal Reserve's 2 per cent target. Analysts believe inflation will remain subdued as the U.S. economy struggles to break out of a pandemic-induced downturn.

