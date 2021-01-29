PHOTOWALE awarded by Event and Entertainment Management Association

New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI/ThePRTree): "You can look at a picture for a week and never think of it again. You can also look at a picture for a second and think of it all your life." - Joan Miro There are indeed moments in our lives that we wish we could capture. Thanks to technology, that has given us the privilege to do the same. Photography isn't just a profession. There's a lot more to it.

Enter Yuvraj Kumar, an ace of photography, hailing from Patna, Bihar. His journey of life so far, is strongly inspiring. A young sheer willed individual, that defines the quote "Where there's will, there's a way". Having almost no resources initially, and yet wanting to achieve big dreams, it was a risk that he took. In 2016, he started a company named Photowale, and got a chance to capture moments from his friend's sister's wedding. He started off with a team of a very few people. He hired a videographer and a professional cameraman. Unfortunately, the videographer had ditched him the last moment, and Yuvraj had nothing left with him. He didn't have any equipment with him at all.

However, that didn't affect Yuvraj. He had to prove himself. It was basically the only chance that he had at hand. Yuvraj didn't have much time for preparation, and somehow, he managed to get a camera. He did it all alone, and was successful in his work, and got a very positive feedback. It was unexpected for him, but it was a very good news for him. This turned out to be a major turning point in his life, and it gave him a lot of motivation to carry on with his journey. Even though, Yuvraj was successful with his very first project, his company Photowale didn'tstart off with a major banner. It was all about learning at first. There were times, when the company wasn't even paid much for the projects they had acquired. Gradually with time, Photowale became a well-known name, and a lot of recognized photographers, videographers and editors had boarded the team. Interesting fact is that the team comprised of self-learnt indiviuals only. It was then, that Photowale started touching great heights.

The company managed to acquire projects from some of the famous personalities from the Bollywood industry. Celebrities including Sanjay Mishra, Kranti Prakash Jha, Pankaj Jha and Neetu Chandra have got their photoshoots done from Photowale. Not just this, but famous names from Bihar itself, Deepali Sahay and Aishwarya Nigam got their wedding moments captured from Photowale team. It is the only photoshoot company in Bihar, to have shot internationally, for a celebrity, Amit Dhawal. The work that is done by Photowale team, isn't just limited to doing pre- wedding/wedding shoots, but also to create awareness of social issues like child molestation, discrimination against the transgender community, and much more. They do shoots, free of cost for people who are economically backward and don't have much resources to hire a professional, or even for the events that are women centric. Photowale even donates for such causes.

Recently, PHOTOWALE was awarded by a well-respected firm named Event and Entertainment Management Association for their work. Two awards were given. First of them being a Silver award for the Best Use of Technology in Photography by Professional Photographer). The second award is a Gold award for best Videography by Service Provider. In an interview, Yuvraj mentioned, "As time passed, so many renowned and skilled professionals added with the team, and it's all because of them that we're touching great heights. Right from celebrity portfolios, we have captured wedding memories as well."

